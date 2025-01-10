PM meets with President of Lao National Assembly

VIENTIANE — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính met with President of the Lao National Assembly Saysomphone Phomvihane in Vientiane on January 10, as part of his ongoing Laos visit to co-chair the 47th meeting of the Việt Nam – Laos Inter-Governmental Committee.

PM Chính congratulated the Lao Party, State and people on their remarkable achievements over nearly four decades of renewal, noting frequent high-level exchanges aimed at further deepening the Việt Nam -Laos relationship.

He briefed Phomvihane about the key outcomes of the 47th meeting, Việt Nam 's achievements in 2024 and major directions for 2025.

The Lao NA President, for his part, said PM Chinh’s visit contributes to strengthening the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Laos and Việt Nam.

He congratulated Việt Nam on its remarkable and comprehensive achievements over the past years, including the recent victory of Việt Nam 's national football team at the 2024 ASEAN Cup.

Despite the complicated world and regional situation, Việt Nam has sustained high economic growth, continuous life improvements, stable political and security environment, and its increasingly elevated role and position on the international stage, he said.

The host commended the lessons learned from the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV), Vietnam’s diplomatic policies, its flexible and adaptive responses to global and regional complex developments.

Speaking highly of the 47th meeting’s outcomes aimed at delivering on high-level agreements and commitments between the two governments, he revealed the Lao NA’s plans, priorities and focus for 2025, stressing its role in overseeing cooperation activities with Việt Nam to yield practical benefits to both nations’ people.

Close and effective collaboration between the two legislatures, including exchanges and sharing of experience in legislation and supervision, will contribute to tightening and further deepening partnership between the two nations and their legislative bodies in particular, he said.

Both sides agreed to effectively coordinate joint oversight activities to ensure the successful fulfillment of high-level agreements and plans, work closely together to hold major events in both countries; share experience in fields of concern, especially in institutional building, legal system and supreme oversight of state agencies.

They committed to promoting economic cooperation to match the depth of their special bilateral relationship, with clear priorities and focal points.

Host and guest vowed to stand united and offer mutual support at global and regional parliamentary forums, including the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF), and the Parliamentary Assembly of La Francophonie (APF), among others.

On the occasion, Phomvihane once again expressed his profound gratitude for the invaluable support that the Party, State, and people of Việt Nam offered to Laos during its struggle for national independence and ongoing development, especially when Laos assumed ASEAN and AIPA Chairmanship in 2024. — VNS