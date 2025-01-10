Prime Minister receives Lao State Vice President

VIENTIANE — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính met with Bounthong Chitmany, Permanent member of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee’s Secretariat and State Vice President of Laos in Vientiane on January 10, part of his trip to visit Laos and co-chair the 47th meeting of the Vietnam - Laos Intergovernmental Committee for Bilateral Cooperation.

The Lao official emphasised the strong bond and long-standing special relationship between Việt Nam and Laos, which has been forged through difficulties and challenges. He described this relationship as a valuable common asset of both nations and the law of existence and development for each country.

He congratulated Việt Nam on the important achievements of historical significance it has made during the renewal process and praised the country for its increasing international standing. He appreciated the outstanding results of the 47th meeting of the Việt Nam -Laos Intergovernmental Committee for Bilateral Cooperation and expressed his admiration for the decisive leadership of the Party, State, and PM Chính, which has contributed to Việt Nam 's breakthrough achievements recently.

During the reception, PM Chính informed Bounthong about Việt Nam’s situation, its development orientations, priorities, and focuses for 2025, as well as the outcomes of his meetings with Lao Party, State, Government, and National Assembly leaders, and the meeting of the Việt Nam -Laos intergovernmental committee.

The Vietnamese leader said that the 2025 Việt Nam -Laos Investment Cooperation Conference and the groundbreaking ceremony for the Laos-Vietnam Friendship Park are important events that help people, especially the youth of both countries, understand more about the special solidarity between Vietnam and Laos.

He affirmed Việt Nam 's readiness to stand by Laos in socioeconomic development, and urged Laos to create favourable conditions for Vietnamese enterprises to invest and do business in the country, thereby improving the living standards of the Lao people.

Both sides expressed their joy at the good cooperation results in all fields between the two Parties and States in recent times. They affirmed that in any circumstances, both sides will join hands to maintain and cultivate the enduring Việt Nam -Laos and Laos-Vietnam relationship, bringing practical benefits to the people of both countries.

Chinh and Bounthong emphasised the importance of effectively implementing the high-level agreements and plans, enhancing the exchange and sharing of theories, experience, and practices in mapping out strategies and guidelines and implement national construction and development, making the bilateral cooperation relationship more practical and effective. VNS