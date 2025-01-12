Việt Nam, Cuba strengthen cooperation at UN

NEW YORK — Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang, permanent representative of Việt Nam to the United Nations (UN), visited the Cuban delegation to the UN on the occasion of New Year 2025 and the 66th National Liberation Day of Cuba (January 1, 1959-2025) in New York on Saturday.

During the visit, Giang congratulated the Cuban delegation and discussed with its head Ambassador Ernesto Guzman about the Việt Nam-Cuba relations, and their cooperation at the UN.

He appreciated Cuba's position and role on the international stage and at the UN, expressing his belief that the Cuban people will overcome difficulties caused by the unjust embargo and continue to firmly protect the achievements of the revolution and attain new successes.

Expressing his delight at seeing the continuously enhanced special friendship between Việt Nam and Cuba, Giang welcomed the efforts of both sides in effectively implementing cooperation agreements, especially the results of the state visit of Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm to Cuba in September 2024.

Giang said he hopes that in the near future, the two countries will continue to promote their tradition of reliable cooperation, and support each other at multilateral forums, especially the UN.

For his part, Ambassador Ernesto Guzmán said he treasures the unwavering affection and valuable support that Việt Nam has provided to Cuba over the years, including practical actions that helped the Cuban people recover from the effects of Hurricane Oscar last October.

Recalling memories from his visit to Việt Nam, the Cuban diplomat praised the significant achievements that Việt Nam and its people have made in socio-economic development and international integration.

On this occasion, the two ambassadors agreed to further strengthen cooperation between their delegations in New York, and coordinate to promote multilateralism, uphold international law and the UN Charter, and protect the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries. They also reached a consensus on other mutual concerns within the frameworks of the UN, the Non-Aligned Movement, and the G77. — VNA/VNS