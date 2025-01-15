New milestone in organ transplants in Việt Nam: 21 people saved in six days

HÀ NỘI — Doctors from the Việt Nam-Germany Friendship Hospital successfully performed 21 organ transplants for 21 people over just six days, marking a new milestone.

The hospitalk revealed details on Monday afternoon, noting that the success set a new record for the organ transplant field in Việt Nam.

In addition to its outstanding achievements in coordinating and transplanting organs last year, the hospital began 2025 with impressive work, reaffirming its pioneering role in organ transplantation.

Thanks to the selfless decisions of four families of brain-dead patients, who agreed to donate organs across six days from January 6 to 11, doctors and nurses operated on 15 patients.

These included four heart transplant patients, one patient with a simultaneous liver-kidney transplant, three liver transplant patients and seven kidney transplant patients.

During the same period, doctors at the hospital continued performing kidney transplants from living donors, as scheduled for six patients, bringing the total number of transplants that week to 21.

In one particular case, a 63-year-old male patient from Nam Định northern province received a simultaneous liver-kidney transplant due to liver cancer, cirrhosis and stage-five kidney failure, the final stage.

Previously, the first simultaneous liver-kidney transplant in Việt Nam was also performed at the Việt Nam-Germany Friendship Hospital on December 17, 2019.

All four families who chose to donate had members who were being treated at the hospital.

From the donated hearts, livers and kidneys, the journey to save lives continued.

The families’ consensus is not only a testament to their compassion but also shows the hospital's efforts to encourage organ donation, said the hospital.

Director of the hospital Dương Đức Hùng, said that to successfully perform 21 organ transplants in just six days, the hospital’s medical staff worked continuously both day and night. The surgeries were coordinated at each step with the highest precision and every transplant being a race against time.

Despite the immense pressure and workload, the medical staff shared the same goal: to save the patients’ lives.

Twenty-one patients, some of whom were close to death, now had the chance to be revived thanks to successful organ transplants at the hospital.

Currently, the patients' conditions after the transplants are described as stable, and they are receiving intensive care and supervision. — VNS