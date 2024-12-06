Việt Đức Friendship Hospital ranks top in Việt Nam for organ transplants

HÀ NỘI — Health experts reviewed the results of Việt Đức Friendship Hospital’s organ and tissue transplantation activities at a workshop on Friday in Hà Nội.

The event, titled 'Organ-Tissue Transplantation: Prospects and Challenges', held by the Hà Nội-based hospital, brought together leading experts and doctors in the field of organ transplantation to review achievements and challenges, share valuable experiences and guide future development.

Participants heard that Việt Đức Friendship Hospital performed some of the first organ transplants in Việt Nam and is currently leading the country in kidney, heart, lung and liver transplants from brain-dead donors.

As of May 2024, the hospital had successfully performed 63 heart transplants, six lung transplants, 120 liver transplants (102 from brain-dead donors) and 2,000 kidney transplants (185 from brain-dead donors). The hospital also performed surgery to remove multiple organs from 121 brain-dead organ donors.

At the workshop, Dr Dương Đức Hùng, Director of Việt Đức Friendship Hospital, said: "For more than 20 years, Việt Đức Friendship Hospital has developed and upheld its pioneering role in the field of organ and tissue transplantation in Việt Nam."

“Complicated transplant techniques, such as heart, liver, lung and kidney transplants, simultaneous multi-organ transplants and preserved tissue transplants, have been mastered by the medical team at the hospital, especially the complex techniques that require high precision and inter-speciality coordination,” he added.

At the conference, the Vietnam Organ Transplant Association appointed Dr Hùng as vice president of the association.

“This is not only a personal honour, but also a great responsibility. My colleagues and I pledge to continue to devote ourselves to bringing hope and better life opportunities to patients. We will focus on developing sustainable organ transplant programmes while encouraging the community to participate in this meaningful action,” said Dr Hùng.

At the event, speakers presented in-depth scientific reports on kidney, liver, lung and heart transplants as well as multi-organ transplants and transplant-related anesthesia and resuscitation.

More than 40 scientific reports in the field of transplantation provided an overview of issues and potential solutions in the tissue-organ transplantation field.

Delegates also discussed various topics, including organ tissue transplantation challenges, achievements in tissue-organ transplantation and mobilising organ and tissue donation.

Starting in 2005, the hospital's organ transplant programme has earned many achievements and performed a wide variety of successful organ and multi-organ transplants.

By October 2024, Việt Đức Friendship Hospital had become the country's leading organ transplant centre in terms of the number of organ transplants performed, particularly the number of cases of multiple organ transplants from brain-dead donors. It has taught organ transplant techniques to over 10 hospitals nationwide. — VNS