Vietnamese PM, NVIDIA President and CEO explore Hà Nội’s culture at night

HÀ NỘI – Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, and President and CEO of NVIDIA Jensen Huang went for a tour around Hà Nội on Thursday night to explore the life, culture and tourism in the capital city.

Visiting Ngọc Sơn Temple and contemplating Hoàn Kiếm Lake, PM Chính and Huang listened to a tour guide introduce the history of the Pen Tower, Ink Slab, Thê Húc Bridge, and Ngọc Sơn Temple, especially about the legend of Hoàn Kiếm Lake and Hoàn Kiếm Lake turtles. They offered incense together in the relic site.

Next, PM Chính and Huang toured the old town, met and chatted intimately with residents and tourists, and visited shops selling books and souvenirs.

In the cold weather, with a very sincere and intimate atmosphere, PM Chính invited Huang and the senior leadership team of the NVIDIA Corporation to enjoy Hà Nội's street food dishes such as ‘nem tai’ and fried ‘nem chua’, and drink Trúc Bạch beer.

Huang expressed his delight at the crowded, yet sophisticated, atmosphere of Hà Nội’s Old Quarter - the place where the cultural quintessence of Việt Nam in general and Hà Nội in particular converge.

Hà Nội’s Old Quarter at night is both modern and noisy and has the traditional features of ancient neighborhoods.

Previously, in the afternoon of the same day, PM Chính had a working session with President and CEO of NVIDIA Jensen Huang and witnessed the signing of a cooperation agreement between the Government of Vietnam and the US chip giant on the establishment of an artificial intelligence (AI) research and development centre and an AI data centre in Việt Nam.

This is the result of efforts from both sides after just over a year since PM Chính's business trip to the US, during which he visited the NVIDIA Corporation headquarters in early September 2023 and asked NVIDIA to cooperate with Vietnam in technology development.

At the request of the Vietnamese government leader, in December 2023, Huang came to Vietnam and had a meeting with PM Chính. And during this working visit to Vietnam, the two sides signed the cooperation agreement.

With the initial foundation and goodwill, it promises that Việt Nam will truly be NVIDIA's "second home" as committed by the corporation’s President and CEO.

NVIDIA is the most expensive chip manufacturing corporation in the world with a market value of nearly US$1.2 trillion.

The group has more than 27,000 employees, achieving revenue of US$27 billion in fiscal year 2023. — VNS