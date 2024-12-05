Pastor praises Việt Nam’s religious freedom

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam welcomed a delegation of international Evangelical pastors, led by Pastor Bob Roberts, President of the US-based Institute for Global Engagement (IGE), for a visit from December 1 to 6.

Hosted by the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO), the trip aims to promote dialogue, enhance understanding of religious practices, and strengthen bonds between religious communities worldwide.

During a warm reception in Hà Nội, VUFO President Phan Anh Sơn introduced the delegation to Việt Nam’s rapid economic progress and its evolving relationship with the US.

He also outlined Việt Nam's religious policies, which emphasise inclusivity, legal protections, and support for freedom of belief and worship. Highlighting the country's religious diversity, Sơn shared insights into the country's efforts to create an environment where all faiths can thrive.

Pastor Bob Roberts, who has visited Việt Nam before, praised the country for its continued progress in protecting religious freedom. He said ensuring freedom of belief requires significant effort, and Việt Nam’s work in this area is commendable.

He hopes this visit will help the delegation better understand Việt Nam’s policies, legal frameworks, and religious practices.

The delegation’s visit is part of a broader initiative co-organised by VUFO and IGE under a Memorandum of Understanding signed between the two organisations.

This annual programme brings together international Evangelical pastors from various countries to exchange best practices in church leadership, discuss community management, and explore the religious and cultural landscapes of host nations. — VNS