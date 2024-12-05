Sidewalk rentals proposed in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội's Department of Construction is proposing a plan to rent out sidewalks on 123 streets in the city, with rates ranging from VNĐ20,000 to VNĐ40,000 (US$0.79-$1.57) per sq.m per month.

The plan includes a variety of models for sidewalk usage, taking into account the varying widths of sidewalks and the needs of pedestrians, businesses, as well as vehicle parking.

Models range from those that prioritise pedestrian use on narrow sidewalks to those that allow for commercial activities on wider sidewalks.

Key criteria for sidewalk rental include: sidewalks must be at least 3m wide (except for those in the Old Quarter) to accommodate pedestrians, utilities and commercial activities, at least 1.5m of sidewalk width must be dedicated to pedestrian use, and parking facilities must be provided for customers, either on site or nearby.

Commercial activities must also adhere to safety and hygiene standards. Businesses operating on sidewalks must obtain permits from the district-level People's Committee.

In the Old Quarter, where sidewalks are less than 3m wide, commercial use can be allowed during pedestrian-only periods or at other times as determined by the district government.

The plan also includes provisions for the temporary use of sidewalks for vehicle parking and specifies fees for such usage, as determined by a 2020 city council resolution.

The Department has emphasised the importance of public input in the decision-making process and has called for the opinions of residents before implementing any changes to sidewalk usage.

In HCM City, after piloting in the downtown District 1, the sidewalk rental model has also been extended to more districts. — VNS