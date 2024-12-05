Creating opportunities for disabled people to look for sustainable jobs

HÀ NỘI Mai Văn Hải, a 25-year-old disabled man from Thanh Hóa Province who lives in Hà Nội has been turned down for a multitude of jobs because of his mobility issues.

In order to gain access to more online work options, he made the decision to study marketing and online sales.

Hải is now skilled in both editing and design after completing six months of design and video editing classes.

But he still faces a significant challenge - lacking a personal computer. Because of this, Hải is unable to work from home, so he is forced to take a taxi to get to work. Although he knows the cost of travel is high, he still wants to work in-person at a company to gain practical experience.

He said: "I hope to find a company that is willing to accept people with disabilities so that I can have the opportunity to practise my skills, develop myself, and build a sustainable career."

Vương Văn Thứ, a 35-year-old disabled man living in Đông Anh District, Hà Nội, recently visited a job fair for people like him and realised that finding a suitable job is not so simple.

"I have been disabled due to an accident since 2001, so after finishing high school, I registered to study office information technology. Because my right arm is paralysed, it is quite difficult for me to work,” he told Tin Tức (News) newspaper.

"After doing a lot of research, I applied to work as an online collaborator, earning between VNĐ1.5 and VNĐ2 million a month. I feel like a constant burden to my family and society because I don't have a stable job," he said.

Another disabled man, Nguyễn Hoàng Nam, from Hà Nội’s Thanh Trì District, who suffers from a lack of mobility, only wants to have a stable job.

“However, for workers like us, the job search process is like a journey of luck,” he said. Each position he accepted lasted barely six months to a year.

According to the Việt Nam Federation on Disability, disabled individuals face many obstacles while searching for jobs due to many reasons.

Employers' attitudes and the lack of education among individuals with impairments are the primary causes.

There need to be changes, especially policies to support people with disabilities, while changing the awareness and mindset of businesses towards the abilities of disabled individuals, said the Federation.

Numerous specialised employment fairs for individuals with disabilities were organised by the Hà Nội Employment Service Centre in partnership with the Hà Nội Association of People with Disabilities.

The S.COOL Company has joined the fairs and is looking to hire 20–30 people for a workshop on terrariums, which are closed tanks that mimic the natural environment.

According to S.COOL director Nguyễn Quốc Trường, he discovered that many disabled individuals had unique handicraft skills when working with them, which satisfies the company's demand for high-end products.

"We prioritise recruiting hearing-impaired people for the upcoming workshop. After that, if you feel suitable and want to stay long-term, we are willing to provide vocational training and sign a labour contract," he said.

His company says it will recruit disabled workers with a starting salary of VNĐ4 million per month.

After training, when they are proficient in the job, workers will earn VNĐ7-10 million per month.

In addition to a salary, workers are covered by social and health insurance, and enjoy other social benefits such as shift meals and extra bonuses.

HR officer at the Sharing Laundry, Nguyễn Thị Linh Chi, said job fairs for disabled people serve as a bridge between individuals and companies that are looking to hire new employees.

"Since I am also disabled, I am aware of how difficult it may be to get employment. My company now has more than 20 employees, 12 of whom are disabled and they can work with high efficiency if given the opportunity,” said Chi.

Vice chairman of the Hà Nội’s Association of People with Disabilities, Trịnh Xuân Dũng, said: “Helping people with disabilities have stable jobs is the most practical way for them to integrate into society and contribute to the development of businesses as well as the economy. Our association currently has more than 7,500 members, more than 30 per cent of whom are of working age and want to have suitable jobs.”

Director of the Hà Nội Employment Service Centre, Tạ Văn Thảo, said that in the context of a volatile global economy, employment always poses many challenges, especially for people with disabilities.

Hà Nội has more than 100,000 people with disabilities, of whom more than 7,000 are capable of working. Creating jobs for people with disabilities not only helps improve their lives but also contributes to economic recovery and development, he said. VNS