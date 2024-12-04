Việt Nam commits to action plan on protecting children and women

ĐÀ NẴNG — Việt Nam has committed to ending violence against women and children, as part of a commitment within the Government’s Action Plan Programme in 2021-30.

Head of children protection and care agency, under the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, Đặng Hoa Nam, stressed at the high level meeting that eliminating violence against women and children in Việt Nam was included in the 2021-25 programme.

There is now a multi-sector mechanism for strict control on legal enforcement, jointly implemented among ministries of public security, education and training, health, justice, culture in preventing and protecting children from violence.

Đà Nẵng has been assigned as a centre of consultancy on child protection for the central and Central Highlands region with a hotline to call for help.

The centre helps provide skills and knowledge for parents and families on how to take care of children along with protection measures.

Director of Đà Nẵng City’s Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Department, Nguyễn Đăng Hoàng reported that 11,400 out of 310,000 children that they had seen were suffering with family disadvantages such as poverty and divorce.

A team of 1,829 volunteers and social workers was set up to track and find out violations at family and community levels.

“A social affairs centre, under the department, helps build links among families and consultancy service on protection and dealing with violations. Two switchboards – 111 at the national level and a public service 1022 of the city – receive all information and share it on children violence,” Hoàng said.

“Đà Nẵng has been cooperating and receiving support from the UN, especially UNFPA, UNICEF and UN Women in building the ‘Child-friendly City Initiative’ 2023-26. The city has issued a national action plan on children in 2021-30 and a programme on prevention and coping with child violations on gender basic in 2021-25,” he said.

He urged more support and assistance from UN organisations in strengthening the protection of children, as the city has a lack of manpower.

He said the ‘Child-friendly City Initiative’ 2023-26 has been implemented in two districts with six wards – about 10 per cent – while five other districts have yet to receive help.

Hoàng Thị Thu Hương, from the city’s Women’s Union, said Đà Nẵng had hosted a meeting of one hundred couples who had experience of violence on women and children – in discussions and explanations on violations.

She said it’s the first initiative of the country in reducing risks of family violence through education and sharing.

With a strong partnership between Đà Nẵng City and the UN, especially UNFPA, UNICEF and UN Women, the city could be built as a sustainable and inclusive city.

It would help advance Đà Nẵng on the path of Việt Nam’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by focusing on people, climate resilience, environmental sustainability, prosperity and justice.

The city works with UNICEF on the ‘Child-friendly City Initiative’ through the Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, with UN Women on creating a ‘Safe and NonViolent City for Women and Children’ through the City Women’s Union and with UNFPA through Việt Nam Farmer’s Union on various activities.

Under these existing partnerships, the UN has been able to implement the Elimination of Violence Against Women and Children Project in Đà Nẵng, with the support of the Australian Government and in partnership with the MoLISA and Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

The three UN Agencies of UNFPA, UNICEF and UN Women jointly implement the Elimination of Violence Against Women and Children Project in Đà Nẵng, according to the UNICEF and UN Women Representatives.

As one of the first countries to participate in the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW), Việt Nam has made significant efforts to fulfill its national commitments through various measures aimed at ensuring gender equality in all areas of social life, bringing in many encouraging achievements. — VNS