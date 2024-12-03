First man to receive liver transplant in Việt Nam still healthy after 14 years

HÀ NỘI — Trần Ngọc Thanh, 59, from the northern province of Điện Biên, was the first person in Việt Nam to undergo a liver transplant from a brain-dead donor 14 years ago, and is still living a healthy and active life.

This marks a remarkable progress of Việt Nam’s healthcare system in the field of organ transplantation.

During a recent routine check-up at Việt Đức Hospital in Hà Nội, all of Thanh's health indicators were reported to be stable. Expressing his gratitude, Thanh said, "I still find it unbelievable that I’ve been healthy for 14 years. It’s all thanks to the doctors and everyone who supported me during that critical time."

Currently, Thanh maintains a normal life, working in agriculture and requiring only low-dose immunosuppressive medication. His recovery and ongoing health highlight the skill and dedication of the medical team that saved his life.

During this visit, Thanh reunited with two key surgeons from his groundbreaking surgery: Nguyễn Tiến Quyết, former director of Việt Đức Hospital, and Dương Đức Hùng, the current director.

Thanh expressed deep gratitude, saying, "Meeting the two doctors who performed the life-saving surgery 14 years ago is incredibly special. I am eternally thankful to them for giving me a second chance at life."

Back in 2010, Thanh was diagnosed with end-stage liver disease and was left in critical condition. A liver transplant was his only chance of survival, though the procedure posed significant challenges at the time. Thanks to the dedication and exceptional skill of the medical team, the historic surgery was a success, not only saving Thanh’s life but also makes for a pivotal milestone in Việt Nam’s healthcare.

Quyết highlighted the significance of the successful transplant, noting that it opened new possibilities for patients with severe illnesses in need of organ transplants. "This success demonstrated that Việt Nam’s medical professionals are fully capable of performing advanced transplantation techniques comparable to global standards," he said.

The transplant, performed entirely by the medical team at Việt Đức Hospital, took 5 hours and 20 minutes to complete. The long-term health and quality of life of the patient serve as a testament to the hospital’s expertise and the progress of the country’s healthcare system in post-transplant care.

Over the years, Việt Nam has continued to refine and expand its organ transplant capabilities. From liver and kidney transplants to heart, lung, and even multi-organ transplants, the country has made significant strides in this critical field of medicine. — VNS