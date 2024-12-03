Long Thành int'l airport must be completed by end of 2025: Gov't leader

ĐỒNG NAI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has asked investors, contractors and relevant agencies to focus on mobilising the total force of workers and equipment to complete the Long Thành International Airport project before December 31, 2025.

PM Chính yesterday inspected the progress of the Long Thành International Airport project and the transportation system connecting it to the rest of the region.

He met with various ministries, departments, the project management board, contractors, supervising consultants, local authorities and other stakeholders to review the work and help resolve obstacles to accelerate the project's implementation.

The PM emphasised that the Long Thành International Airport Project was the largest airport project in Việt Nam to date and carried special significance for the socio-economic development of the southeast region and the nation as a whole.

Under his decisive direction, with the active involvement of ministries, local authorities and other relevant agencies and the proactive efforts of the Airports Corporation of Việt Nam (ACV), many components of the project have been executed ahead of schedule. Substantial construction milestones have already been achieved, making the airport’s framework increasingly evident.

While commending the efforts of ACV, the Việt Nam Air Traffic Management Corporation, contractors, consultants and more than 6,000 engineers and other workers in speeding up construction, the PM also highlighted existing challenges.

These include delays in certain tasks, such as land clearance, which has remained at 98.92 per cent since September; incomplete investment approval for the headquarters of state management agencies under Component Project 1; slow progress in selecting an investor for Component Project 4; and the lack of specific results in planning the development of Long Thành as an airport city.

He also pointed out that current construction activities are fragmented and lack synchronisation, making it difficult to meet the target.

The PM called for a concentrated effort, including mobilisation of equipment, personnel and materials, and the implementation of synchronised measures across all components.

He also stressed the importance of intensified inspection, supervision and encouragement to ensure quality, occupational safety, aesthetic value and the well-being of residents.

The Ministry of Transport (MoT), project investors and relevant agencies were asked to hold individuals and organisations accountable for causing obstacles and delays, and to impose strict penalties under Party and State regulations.

Officials who were responsible for hindrances and delays should be transferred or dismissed, the PM suggested.

Specifically, he demanded an explanation for the delays in constructing the headquarters for quarantine services and ground service facilities, with responsibilities clearly assigned and a report submitted by December 2024.

He urged all involved ministries, agencies and individuals to demonstrate a strong sense of responsibility, working in shifts "around the clock, through weekends and holidays," and focusing on action rather than excuses to accelerate construction progress.

The PM called for an updated project timeline and encouraged primary contractors to involve local subcontractors for specific tasks. He also suggested mobilising police, military and youth forces for appropriate manual labour tasks.

Along with the implementation of Phase 1 of the Long Thành International Airport Project, he directed immediate preparations for the construction of the second runway, aiming to break ground in early 2025. Meanwhile, he urged the initiation of design, funding allocation and contractor selection processes for Phase 2, ensuring a seamless transition upon the completion of Phase 1 in 2025.

Adjustments to runway planning should ensure sufficient spacing to allow simultaneous aircraft takeoffs and landings without interference, he noted.

Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà was assigned to oversee the project and conduct monthly inspections to monitor progress, while Transport Minister Trần Hồng Minh and relevant agencies were tasked with implementing their respective duties, in particular ensuring the synchronisation of Component Project 4 with Component Project 3 and other project components.

Regarding transportation infrastructure, PM Chính broadly approved the proposed measures and urged expedited implementation of ongoing projects.

The MoT was instructed to evaluate alternative transportation options, such as metro lines, underground railways or high-speed rail links between Long Thành and Tân Sơn Nhất airports, aiming for the most efficient solutions.

Route and investment feasibility should be finalised by the first quarter of 2025.

On the issue of funding for the expansion of the HCM City-Long Thành Expressway by the Việt Nam Expressway Corporation (VEC), the Prime Minister directed Deputy Prime Minister Hồ Đức Phớc to take charge, provide a resolution report by December 15, and finalise the necessary documents for submission to the National Assembly within the month.

Đồng Nai Province's authority was asked to proceed with planning Long Thành as an airport city while ministries, agencies, and local authorities were advised to take initiative in fulfilling their responsibilities, avoiding delays.

Any issues requiring higher-level decisions or new policies should be promptly submitted for consideration by the appropriate authorities.

Project progress

The component projects of Long Thành International Airport are being actively implemented, with most meeting or exceeding progress expectations.

Component Project 1 comprising headquarters of State management agencies, the headquarters of the Airport Authority and the Immigration Management Department is expected to be completed before December 2025. The Customs Office and Local Police Station are scheduled to begin construction this month and finish in June 2025. The headquarters of the Animal/Plant Quarantine Agencies is still in the stage of drafting investment policies and has not yet been approved due to the lack of allocated funding.

Component Project 2 comprising air traffic management facilities, the reinforced concrete structure of the Air Traffic Control Tower has been completed, and work has moved to the installation of steel components and the bidding process for specialised air traffic management equipment. The project is progressing according to plan, with a target completion date of December 31, 2025.

Component Project 3 comprising the main airport facilities including the passenger terminal and runways, construction of the perimeter wall and ground levelling has been nearly completed. Current activities include the construction of the passenger terminal, runways, aprons, connecting roads, fuel supply systems, internal transportation infrastructure and perimeter fencing. The selection of contractors for the parking structure is underway. The progress of the main facilities, especially the construction of and equipment installation for the terminal, is in line with plans to make the facility operational by August 31, 2026.

Construction and installation of equipment for runways, taxiways, aprons, cargo terminals, hangars, quarantine facilities and other structures are expected to be completed by April 30, 2025, three months ahead of schedule. The connecting road infrastructure package is expected to be finished by December 31, 2025, while other packages are projected to be completed by August 31, 2026.

Simultaneously, the second runway is being actively developed. The review and approval process is set for December 2024 through February 2025, with technical design documentation and evaluation taking place between February and March 2025. Bidding for construction will occur from April to May 2025, and construction is scheduled to take place from May 2025 to May 2026.

For Component Project 4 comprising the ground service facilities, the results of the investor selection process will be reported before December 10, with contracts expected to be signed within the month. The investment is estimated to take approximately eighteen months, with a completion target of June 2026.

Along with the implementation of the Long Thành International Airport projects, connected transportation projects are also being developed, including five road projects. These include the The Biên Hòa-Vũng Tàu Expressway, HCM City-Long Thành Expressway, HCM City Ring Road 3, Bến Lức-Long Thành Expressway and HCM City Ring Road 4, as well as three railway projects: the North-South High-Speed Railway, the Thủ Thiêm-Long Thành Light Rail Line and an urban railway connecting Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport with Thủ Thiêm Station.

Under the PM’s directive, Đồng Nai Province is developing a master plan for the Long Thành Airport Urban Area, which includes the airport vicinity, Long Thành District and part of Nhơn Trạch District.

This area is being planned and developed following the 'airport city' model, which has been successfully implemented worldwide in places like Dubai, Frankfurt (Germany) and Changi (Singapore), promising significant positive breakthroughs. — VNS