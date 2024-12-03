Electric buses gain popularity in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — After three years, electric buses in Hà Nội have proven to be a sustainable game-changer, transporting nearly 100 million passengers and reducing carbon emissions by approximately 41,000 tonnes, equivalent to planting over 1.9 million trees.

According to Hà Nội's Centre for Traffic Management and Operations, customer satisfaction with electric bus services exceeds 90 per cent, a testament to the high-quality of the service.

Electric buses' occupancy rate stands between 38 per cent and 48 per cent, rivalling traditional public buses despite near-zero marketing expenses.

A notable shift in commuter demographics has also emerged, with approximately 85 per cent of monthly pass users now comprising office workers and civil servants.

This represents a significant increase from about 30 per cent previously seen in traditional bus services.

Since 2021, Hà Nội’s Department of Transport has authorised VinBus to operate ten electric bus routes, which have been well-received by the public and the media for their contribution to environmental protection and reducing traffic congestion.

Currently, over 2,000 subsidised buses operate in the city, but only 277 use clean energy, comprising 139 with compressed natural gas (CNG) and 138 electric buses. Around 1,200 meet Euro IV emissions standards. — VNS