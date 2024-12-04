Food stall owner fined, suspended after mass food poisoning with over 340 people sickened

HCM CITY — The owner of a food stall in Vũng Tàu City in southern Việt Nam has been fined VNĐ125 million (US$4,900) and will have to suspend their operations for five months, in the wake of a massive food poisoning incident linked to the stall that affected over 340 individuals were affected by food poisoning, including one death.

According to Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu Province's authorities, the owner of bánh mì shop Cô Ba on Nguyễn An Ninh Street in Ward 7 was found guilty of several violations, including selling contaminated food and failing to meet food safety standards.

On November 26, multiple customers who purchased bread from the bakery reported symptoms such as stomach pain, dizziness, nausea, and diarrhoea, including a 71-year-old man who tragically succumbed after consuming the food.

The affected patrons were treated at local hospitals, and all have since stabilised and been discharged, according to local authorities.

According to investigations, the food poisoning was caused by contaminated pork products and raw vegetables infected with Salmonella and E. coli bacteria.

Food safety remains a pressing concern in Việt Nam, particularly among street food vendors who frequently flout hygiene regulations.

In a similar incident last year, a popular bánh mì shop in Hội An town in the central province of Quảng Nam was heavily fined and suspended after over 300 individuals fell ill from consuming its bread, though no fatalities were reported. — VNS