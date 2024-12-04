Twelve soldiers missing in military drill explosion, investigation underway

HÀ NỘI — Twelve military personnel were reported missing following an explosion in a military exercise on Monday, according to an official announcement made late Wednesday.

From December 1 to 4, 2024, Military Region 7 conducted a defence combat exercise under harsh weather conditions and in complex terrain.

At 8:27pm on December 2, 2024, at the National Shooting Range in Zone 3 (Xuân Lộc District, Đồng Nai Province), while transporting explosives to a designated assembly point amidst heavy rain and thunderstorms, a team of soldiers from Battalion 17, Division 5, Military Region 7, paused for a break.

Suddenly, an explosion occurred, resulting in multiple casualties.

Immediately after the incident, unit commanders promptly arrived at the scene to handle the situation according to regulations.

A total of 12 personnel were reported missing; most of the bodies have since been recovered, but search efforts are ongoing.

Initial findings suggest that lightning struck an electric detonator, causing it to trigger and detonate the explosives.

The Ministry of National Defence has directed the Command of Military Region 7 to urgently organise site examinations, conduct searches for victims, and investigate the incident.

Additionally, the command has also been instructed to coordinate with local authorities to provide support and condolences to the families of the affected soldiers and to implement policies for the injured and deceased personnel.

This tragedy represents an immeasurable loss for the unit, families, and comrades, the military said.

Currently, authorities are continuing to secure the site and investigate the incident. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

The exercise involved the participation of agencies and units within the armed forces and localities in the Military Region 7 area, as well as military branches, arms, and units under the Ministry of National Defence.

Military region defence combat exercises are comprehensive training activities aimed at enhancing leadership, command, and operational coordination capabilities of all participating levels and forces.

These exercises improve the readiness, strength, and combat capability of the armed forces within the military region.

Additionally, they serve as a basis for reviewing, updating, and refining operational strategies and plans, while contributing to the development of military tactics tailored to the terrain, operational areas, adversaries, and organisational structures required by modern military tasks. — VNS