Việt Nam leverages AI to reshape healthcare sector

SINGAPORE — Singapore's website BioSpectrum Asia has published an article highlighting Việt Nam's efforts in leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) in transforming its healthcare sector.

The article said Việt Nam has identified AI as a key technology to boost its economy and announced a series of partnerships, investments, and initiatives in this space. The country's focus on AI is having a ripple effect on health care and driving significant growth in the sector.

According to a report by DealStreetAsia's Data Vantage, Singapore and Indonesia led the region in attracting investments, while Việt Nam ranked third, securing 3.9 per cent of the total funding.

Dr Andrew Taylor-Robinson, Professor of Microbiology & Immunology, VinUniversity, aknowleddged that the Vietnamese healthcare system is increasingly integrating AI technologies, such as machine learning and data analytics, to optimise clinical practices and decision-making processes. AI applications are being utilised to analyse medical data to aid diagnosis and inform choice of treatment, thereby facilitating better patient outcomes and more efficient healthcare services.

This particularly relates to the well-resourced and equipped private sector, with the public healthcare system lagging some way behind. This is exemplified by the internationally accredited Vinmec healthcare system, which is owned by Vingroup, the largest conglomerate in Việt Nam. Prominent players leveraging AI in healthcare in Việt Nam include companies such as VinBrain, Gene Solutions, GeneStory, Genetica Company, Thabis, and N2TP.

Taylor-Robinson remarked that successfully implementing AI requires a synergy of technical expertise, financial sustainability, and socio-political commitment. These factors are critical in fostering an enabling environment for AI adoption. While private healthcare has largely met these criteria, public health care remains hindered by outdated infrastructure and overburdened systems. Additionally, expertise and research in AI applications are limited compared to high-income countries.

To position Việt Nam as a leading destination for AI, Dr. Taylor-Robinson emphasised the importance of establishing a legal framework to address ethical concerns,data privacy, and overarching governance of AI technologies in health care. Such measures, he noted, are essential for building public trust and ensuring the safe deployment of AI systems.

One of the pressing issues involves the quality and safety of patient data, which directly impacts AI algorithms' effectiveness.

The expert highlighted that the quality of data is critical, as inaccuracies or biases can undermine clinical applications. In the private sector, this is less of a concern as medical professionals in systems like Vinmec are well-trained, often with experience and certifications from Western countries. However, in the public sector, challenges are more pronounced. With no established referral system, tertiary hospitals in major cities are overburdened, and patient records are still largely maintained manually. Transitioning to electronic systems remains a long-term goal rather than an immediate priority and is currently in its infancy.

The article concludes that as Việt Nam continues to lead efforts in AI advancement, these innovations are poised to benefit its citizens while contributing to the progress of medical technology across Southeast Asia. — VNS