Health ministry holds emergency meeting following 4 influenza-related deaths in Bình Định

BÌNH ĐỊNH — The Ministry of Health's Department of Medical Examination and Treatment Management reported that an urgent virtual meeting was held late Wednesday following the confirmation of four influenza-related deaths in the south-central province of Bình Định.

Chaired by Dr Nguyễn Trọng Khoa, Deputy Director of the department, the meeting included representatives from the Bình Định Department of Health, Bình Định General Hospital where the severe and fatal cases of influenza A/H1N1pdm were treated, and leading health experts from various fields nationwide, in order to address the situation and determine necessary actions.

Bình Định Province’s Department of Health reported that as of November 26, 2024, the province had recorded 842 cases of influenza.

Among these, 26 cases involved severe pneumonia suspected to be of viral origin. Laboratory testing identified ten cases positive for influenza A/H1N1pdm, one case positive for influenza B, nine negative cases and six cases with results still pending.

Four deaths were recorded, including three in Phú Mỹ District and one in Vĩnh Thạnh District. Investigations indicated that the influenza A/H1N1pdm cases appeared to be isolated, with no identified epidemiological links between them.

Detailed discussions during the meeting highlighted that the four deceased patients were all over 50 years old and had underlying health conditions such as hypertension, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, diabetes, and Cushing’s syndrome.

These patients presented to medical facilities late, did not receive timely intensive care, and were admitted with severe pneumonia complicated by respiratory failure. Experts concluded that these findings did not indicate any unusual patterns or anomalies.

To address the situation, experts recommended performing genetic sequencing on severe viral pneumonia cases to rule out the emergence of new influenza strains. They also emphasised the need to update and improve national guidelines for the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of seasonal influenza and other strains.

Increasing influenza vaccination rates among high-risk populations was identified as a priority. Research on resistance to antiviral medications, particularly Oseltamivir, was also deemed essential.

Strengthening surveillance of influenza cases at all healthcare facilities was highlighted as a critical step, particularly for severe cases and potential new strains. Hospitals were urged to enhance infection control measures, including implementing strict patient triage, isolating severe influenza cases and ensuring adherence to guidelines for the use of antiviral medications.

The Department of Preventive Medicine clarified that influenza A/H1N1pdm, first identified during the 2009 pandemic, is now considered a common seasonal flu strain.

The Ministry of Health affirmed its commitment to working closely with Bình Định Province’s health authorities to monitor and manage the situation, ensuring early detection and prevention of any emerging health threats. — VNS