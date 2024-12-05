PM orders development of modern railway systems in major cities

HÀ NỘI– Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on December 5 laid stress on the development of modern railway systems in Hà Nội and Hồ Chí Minh City, saying it is a significant move to tackle traffic congestion and environmental pollution while promoting economic growth in the two major cities in line with directions issued by the Politburo on railway transport and infrastructure.

At a meeting with permanent cabinet members, relevant ministries and Hà Nội and Hồ Chí Minh City, PM Chính, who is also head of the State steering committee for national key transport projects, called for breakthrough mindset as well as strategic, long-term and inclusive visions so that the projects will be carried out in a swift, timely and effective fashion.

The Government leader asked for strong decentralisation and delegation of power for the cities to implement, mobilise resources, and handle related issues to build both elevated and underground railway systems aligning with the national transport development strategy.

He ordered the Ministry of Transport to complete planning for the urban railways and transport system in general, paying attention to avoiding residential areas, socio-economic infrastructure to minimise land clearance and impacts on communities, security, defence and socio-economy. He requested the selection of advanced technologies compatible with Việt Nam’s condition, diversification of funding resources, and human resources training for the railway industry development.

The development of urban rail systems in the major cities should be divided into suitable phases in alignment with broader national objectives, including Việt Nam’s aspiration to become a upper middle-income country with a modern industrial base by 2030 and a developed, high-income one by 2045, he said.

PM Chính also stressed the significance of building special mechanisms in selecting consultants, investors and contractors, ensuring transparency as well as preventing negative phenomena and corruption throughout the project implementation.

Hà Nội and Hồ Chí Minh City must complete their construction master plans and submit to the Prime Minister for consideration before December 25, the government leader said, noting that those plans will serve as a basis for the development of urban railways.

According to Hà Nội’s approved transport development plan to 2030 and an awaiting-approval construction master plan to 2045, the capital city will develop approximately 4130 kilometres of urban railway networks by 2035 and additional 200.7 kilometres by 2045. It will need around US$14.6 billion for the construction in the 2026-2030 period, $22.57 billion for 2031-2035 and $18.25 billion for 2036-2045.

Meanwhile, Hồ Chí Minh City envisions an extensive urban rail system comprising 12 lines, including 10 metro lines spanning roughly 510 kilometres and two tramways of some 70 kilometres under its draft revised master plan to 2040 with a vision to 2060. Total investment in need for the development phase until 2035 is more than $36 billion, while the figures for 2036-2045 and 2046-2060 are over $26 billion and $40 billion, respectively. VNA/VNS