Proposal for motorbike taxi drivers’ operating cards sparks debate

HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội People’s Committee has proposed motorbike taxi drivers who transport passengers or goods by bike, scooter, or rudimentary vehicle, will have to register for an operating card.

The plan has sparked debate among the general public with many saying that the measure is unnecessary and will simply annoy drivers.

According to the proposal, motorbike taxi drivers or those transporting goods on two wheels will have to carry a vehicle registration certificate, their driving licence, a valid citizen identification card and the motorbike taxi operating card.

Having worked as a driver of a ride hailing app for three years, Nguyễn Thành Trung from Hậu Lộc District, Thanh Hóa Province, expressed surprise at the proposal.

He claimed drivers are already monitored from the time they are hired. Companies already demand a number of pieces of paperwork and criminal histories from the drivers, while passengers can easily get in touch with the driver or the business directly if they have any problems.

“I would not be in favour of the proposal. When passengers book a bike through the app, the driver’s information is displayed on the app, so there is no need to check the driver’s licence,” Trung said.

In agreement, Phạm Khánh Hải, a Grabfood driver from Bắc Giang Province, who said every ride-hailing business has its own brand and uniform. Drivers who arrive to deliver goods or pick up passengers are clearly recognised by everyone, so what is the point of an additional operating card?

"It is irrational to issue operating cards in the digital age, as technology already does this. Drivers should have had their information synchronised with their app profile, therefore it is a huge waste of time to have to declare it for a new document," he said.

Nguyễn Văn Quyền, chairman of the Vietnam Automobile Transportation Association, said the operating cards can only be granted upon business registration.

In fact these type of drivers operate in a shared economy and frequently in their free time, they work additional jobs to supplement their income. Small enterprises are not required by law to register their businesses.

The expert also questioned whether Hà Nội's operating card idea was more concerned with maintaining traffic safety or it was for business management.

"To improve service quality and ensure traffic safety, issuing cards must have clear goals and management impact from specialised agencies," he added, expressing concern that the card registration process would become more complex.

There are countless drivers and shippers working across the capital and some were worried about the rise of administrative processes, which could lead to turmoil while they are forced to apply for the new operating cards.

Currently, the market for two-wheeled vehicles carrying passengers and goods has flourished in Hà Nội and many other localities.

Lawyer Diệp Năng Bình, head of the Tinh Thông Law Office (HCM Bar Association) said the 2008 Road Traffic Law requires motorbike drivers to carry their driver's licence, insurance and vehicle registration at all times.

“Transporting products or operating a motorbike taxi is the same as operating a regular vehicle. The law does not cover the requirement on an operating card. If the card issuance procedure is time-consuming and troublesome, it can easily lead to negativity in the process of confirming and stamping the card,” he said.

The municipal People's Committee said they are happy to get feedback from the general public regarding the idea. The requirement won't be issued if the public doesn't agree.

“Issuing operating cards to motorbike taxi drivers is intended to maintain urban order and traffic safety. When motorbike taxi drivers have the cards, they will be recognised by the locality and given priority at pick-up and drop-off locations,” said a representative of the Hà Nội’s Department of Transport. VNS