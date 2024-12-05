PM orders swift response to military exercise accident in Military Region 7

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Thursday issued an official dispatch ordering a quick response to the fatal military exercise accident in Military Region 7 the day before.

At 8.27pm on Wednesday, a block of explosives set off as lightning reportedly struck an electric detonator, resulting in 12 soldiers missing. Most of the bodies have since been recovered.

They were taking a break due to harsh weather conditions during the military drill scheduled for December 1-4.

PM Chính expressed condolences and sympathy to the families and relatives of the affected soldiers.

He ordered the Ministry of National Defence to coordinate with relevant departments and local authorities to visit and support their bereaving families, arrange proper funerals, and promptly address the consequences of the incident.

The ministry is also instructed to conduct an investigation to determine the cause of the explosion, review and inspect all procedures related to the command and operation of exercises to learn from experience, and ensure absolute safety in training and exercises.

Efforts must also be made to ensure the psychological well-being of officers and soldiers and strictly maintain training and combat readiness as ordered. — VNS