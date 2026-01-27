Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Top Lao leader pays tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh

January 27, 2026 - 12:16
One of the enduring legacies left by President Hồ Chí Minh was his vision of pure international solidarity – especially the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Việt Nam and Laos.
Party General Secretary and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith and the Lao delegation visits Hồ Chí Minh Mausoleum in Hà Nội on Tuesday. — VNA/VNS Photos An Đăng

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith and his spouse, along with a delegation of high-ranking Lao officials, laid a wreath at the Hồ Chí Minh Mausoleum in Hà Nội on Tuesday to pay tribute to Việt Nam’s late leader during their state visit.

Politburo member and Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung joined the delegation.

Among the enduring legacies left by President Hồ Chí Minh, his vision of pure international solidarity – especially the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Việt Nam and Laos – stands out as one of the most remarkable and moving examples. President Hồ Chí Minh himself laid a firm foundation for this special relationship.

The Lao leader and his entourage then laid flowers at the monument to fallen heroes and martyrs on Bắc Sơn Street.

The top leader of Laos pay tribute to fallen heroes and martyrs at the monument on Bắc Sơn Street. 

The day before, an official welcoming ceremony was held at the Presidential Palace for General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith, with the highest protocol reserved for heads of state.

The top leader of Laos had talks with Vietnamese Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, and met with State President Lương Cường, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, and National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn.

The Lao leader and Party General Secretary Tô Lâm co-chaired a conference to announce the results of the 12th Congress of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party.

General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith’s visit to Việt Nam – the first country he has visited in his new role following the successful congress of each Party – marks a historic milestone at a moment of great significance for both nations.

It reflects the special importance that the Lao Party and State, as well as Thongloun Sisoulith personally, attach to Việt Nam–Laos relations, helping elevate bilateral ties to a new level and reaffirming the determination of both countries' leaders and peoples to preserve and strengthen their great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation, and strategic cohesion. — VNA/VNS

Politics & Law

Vietnamese Party leader welcomes New Azerbaijan Party delegation

The YAP official said he believes that under the CPV’s clear-sighted leadership, Việt Nam will successfully implement the policies and guidelines adopted by the congress, achieve the impressive goals set, elevate the country's stature, and establish Việt Nam as a leading developed country in the region and an important one in the world.
Politics & Law

State banquet held in honour of top Lao leader

Party General Secretary Tô Lâm highlighted that the visit by the Lao Party General Secretary and President, taking place shortly after the successful 14th National Congress of the CPV and the 12th National Congress of the LPRP, is a politically significant event of historical importance.

