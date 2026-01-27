Top Lao leader pays tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith and his spouse, along with a delegation of high-ranking Lao officials, laid a wreath at the Hồ Chí Minh Mausoleum in Hà Nội on Tuesday to pay tribute to Việt Nam’s late leader during their state visit.

Politburo member and Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung joined the delegation.

Among the enduring legacies left by President Hồ Chí Minh, his vision of pure international solidarity – especially the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Việt Nam and Laos – stands out as one of the most remarkable and moving examples. President Hồ Chí Minh himself laid a firm foundation for this special relationship.

The Lao leader and his entourage then laid flowers at the monument to fallen heroes and martyrs on Bắc Sơn Street.

The day before, an official welcoming ceremony was held at the Presidential Palace for General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith, with the highest protocol reserved for heads of state.

The top leader of Laos had talks with Vietnamese Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, and met with State President Lương Cường, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, and National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn.

The Lao leader and Party General Secretary Tô Lâm co-chaired a conference to announce the results of the 12th Congress of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party.

General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith’s visit to Việt Nam – the first country he has visited in his new role following the successful congress of each Party – marks a historic milestone at a moment of great significance for both nations.

It reflects the special importance that the Lao Party and State, as well as Thongloun Sisoulith personally, attach to Việt Nam–Laos relations, helping elevate bilateral ties to a new level and reaffirming the determination of both countries' leaders and peoples to preserve and strengthen their great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation, and strategic cohesion. — VNA/VNS