Volunteer movement becomes key part of youth activities

HÀ NỘI — The volunteer movement has become a key part of youth activities, particularly among students in Việt Nam.

The volunteer efforts not only improve social life but also serve as a bridge, spreading powerful humanitarian values.

Hà Nội has always been at the forefront of youth volunteer movements nationwide.

The city's Summer Volunteer Campaign of this year, under the theme 'Proactive - Creative - Safe - Effective', marked a dynamic and exceptionally successful summer season.

The campaign achieved an outstanding performance, completing all 14 of its targets and carrying out five key initiatives within the exam season.

Notably, the spirit of the 'Three Ready' attitude among Hà Nội’s youth was once again demonstrated through impressive numbers and projects.

The city’s Youth Union has proactively applied modern technology in managing and coordinating volunteer activities, with the platform tinhnguyenthudo.vr360.com.vn being a prime example.

The platform ensures that volunteer efforts are organised efficiently, swiftly and in line with real-world needs.

One highlight of the campaign was the exam season assistance programme, which supported thousands of candidates and their families, with more than 9,000 volunteers across 396 examination sites throughout the city.

The 'Green Teaching Shirts' project also achieved great success, with 290 student volunteers providing free tutoring to 410 ninth-grade students.

During the green summer campaign, over 16,000 students took part in building infrastructure, repairing homes and improving environmental conditions in underserved areas.

Nguyễn Hoàng Minh, a student from the Việt Nam National University-Hà Nội, said it was their first time participating in a volunteer campaign in a mountainous region. Witnessing the hardships faced by the local people, he realised the true meaning of contributing youthful energy.

“Every road repaired by the student volunteers, every classroom renovated, was a source of pride and happiness,” he said.

The red flamboyant flowers campaign, which aimed to provide meaningful summer activities for schoolchildren, attracted more than 25,800 participants.

Activities such as swimming lessons, drowning prevention, summer study support, environmental clean-ups and charity fundraising created a valuable space while fostering life skills in the younger generation.

Additionally, the pink vacation campaign engaged over 18,000 youth members, assisting citizens with administrative procedures, promoting legal awareness and providing legal advice.

The green march campaign stood out for its efforts in raising awareness of territorial sovereignty of national seas and islands, delivering life skills training and implementing digital transformation models in line with the Government’s Project 06.

Deputy Secretary of the city’s Youth Union and President of the city’s Student Association, Nguyễn Tiến Hưng, said that many creative and innovative activities, along with numerous impactful and practical youth-led projects, had been implemented, leaving a lasting imprint and spreading far-reaching influence across society.

The union completed 423 projects, worth nearly VNĐ62 billion (US$2.44 million).

The city’s 2024 summer volunteer campaign concluded with remarkable achievements, affirming Hà Nội’s leading position in the volunteer movement.

Dedicated to the community

At the national level, the country’s 2024 summer volunteer campaign, running from May 27 to August 31, mobilised over 57,000 volunteer teams, engaging nearly 11 million youth members (a 65 per cent increase compared to 2023).

The campaign completed over 1,800 provincial-level projects worth more than VNĐ95 billion ($3.73 million), 4,944 district-level projects valued at over VNĐ274 billion ($10.7 million) and nearly 42,000 grassroots-level projects totalling almost VNĐ406 billion ($15.9 million).

First Secretary of the Central Youth Union, Bùi Quang Huy, said that this year's campaign stood out for its involvement in crucial national tasks, such as the 30-day-and-night drive to complete the 500kV transmission line, Circuit 3, from Quảng Trạch (Quảng Bình Province) to Phố Nối (Hưng Yên Province).

The image and activities of the volunteer teams had resonated with the public and earned widespread recognition.

Secretary of the Youth Union at the Đông Bắc I Electricity Transmission Company, Vũ Hoàng Hà, expressed pride in receiving an award for his active participation and outstanding performance in supporting the construction of the 500kV transmission line.

For Hà, that marked a memorable milestone in his career.

Notably, during the national mourning for the late Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng, the sight of young volunteers working alongside authorities to manage traffic flow, direct citizens to parking and ensure security at memorial sites, despite the harsh weather, left a profound impression on the public.

In Hà Nội alone, over 4,000 students volunteered during the two-day event.

During Typhoon Yagi, thousands of students across the country actively engaged in disaster prevention and recovery efforts.

Undeterred by the difficulties and risks, they helped with cleaning, waste collection and assisted residents in evacuating to safety.

Many students collaborated with authorities to set up volunteer teams focused on rebuilding infrastructure, such as repairing homes and restoring transport routes, helping residents rebuild their lives post-storm.

The actions not only displayed the volunteers' proactive spirit but also spread messages of love and solidarity within the community.

Dương Văn Trung, a student from the University of Science under Huế University in the coastal central province of Thừa Thiên Huế, who was part of a team coming and assisting residents in Hải Phòng City during the typhoon, recalled the convoy of trucks bringing aid to his hometown during the typhoon in 2020.

Thanks to that support, the people in his hometown overcame the hardship.

“So, when the north suffered heavy damage from Typhoon Yagi, Trung also wanted to contribute to help.”

Huy, First Secretary of the Central Youth Union, said that the summer volunteer campaign demonstrated the responsibility and determination of the youth in contributing their energy and enthusiasm to the country’s development.

“Volunteer work carries deep significance not only in assisting communities but also in fostering a spirit of unity and sharing between individuals,” he said.

The silent contributions of volunteers, who had continually dedicated their youth and passion to community efforts, were a vibrant testament to the solidarity and compassion in society.

It has been 39 years since the United Nations designated December 5 each year as International Volunteer Day, honouring the contributions of volunteers to society.— VNS