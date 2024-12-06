Yên Bái on the path of recovery in disasters' aftermath

YÊN BÁI — After more than two months of recovery efforts since Typhoon Yagi, daily life in the northern Yên Bái Province has largely returned to normal thanks to the innovative and flexible solutions of the local authorities.

Residents of 94 households in Trạm Tấu District were forced to relocate due to the impacts of Typhoon Yagi.

The local authorities have since mobilised resources and making efforts to help people rebuild their homes before Tết (Lunar New Year).

Hà Văn Tuấn’s family in Hát Lừu Commune, one of the households affected by the heavy rains and landslides, received financial support worth VNĐ100 million (US$3,950) to rebuild their home.

After nearly two months of construction, their new house is now nearly completed.

Grateful that his family will be able to move to their new home this Tết holiday, Tuấn thanked the authorities for their support in helping his family return to their normal life and focus on improving their financial situation.

In the recent floods, Trạm Tấu’s Hát Lừu Commune identified 11 households affected, with eight among them had to be urgently relocated.

In addition to moving people to safer places, local authorities also provided support and utilised state resources and public donations to help people quickly rebuild their homes with proper sanitation facilities to ensure hygiene and meet the criteria of new-style rural development.

Lò Văn Tiếp, chairman of Hát Lừu Commune People’s Committee, said that so far, the homes of eight families are essentially completed and construction is ongoing for the auxiliary structures.

In Xà Hồ Commune in the same district, two households that need urgent relocation have received support to secure land plots and construction materials for their new homes.

Identifying safe housing for residents affected by the floods is a priority, the local Party Committee and authorities of Trạm Tấu District have tasked their departments to coordinate with other communes and towns to review the number of houses damaged in the disasters.

Based on this assessment, plans were devised to arrange resettlement for households that needed urgent relocation.

Bùi Hồng Anh, head of Trạm Tấu’s Division of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs said that with the involvement of the entire political system, the district has completed more than 60 houses for local people affected by the typhoon and its aftermath.

The district is also urging construction progress for the remaining households in need with the goal that local residents can move in and celebrate the Tết holiday with peace of mind.

Due to the effects of recent downpours and floods, thousands of households in Yên Bái Province were swept away, buried, or at high risk of landslides.

According to local statistics, Typhoon Yagi and its aftermath have affected over 27,300 houses in Yên Bái; of which 326 were completely destroyed, 973 severely damaged, and thousands of people unable to return home due to their houses being in erosion-prone areas.

Yên Bái City counted nearly 500 eroded locations with more than 3,000 households affected.

Taking immediate action, the city’s authorities have mobilised resources to repair landslide points and provide support to locals in need.

According to Nguyễn Ngọc Trúc, chairman of Yên Bái City People’s Committee, nearly VNĐ7.9 billion ($311,700) have been disbursed in support of affected households.

Along with providing stable housing for people in disaster-affected areas, Yên Bái City has also extended condolences to families who suffered casualties, while also encouraging philanthropists to offer support to those affected by the disaster.

In the short term, the province prioritises providing shared and temporary housing for people who lost their homes. The long-term plan is to review and select safe locations for new resettlement areas, ensuring that people can live with peace of mind and focus on improving their livelihoods. — VNS