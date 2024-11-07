Yên Bái receives charitable support from Việt Nam and overseas

Ray Riches *

It was only a few weeks ago that our screens were filled with images of utter devastation in the North of Việt Nam. We all remember the loss of life and the tragic scenes, like the bridge collapse and raging rivers. Well, these times are not forgotten, and both local and international businesses have come together to support children in Yên Bái.

Yên Bái is a mountainous province in northern Việt Nam, located in the northeastern region of the country. The province covers an area of approximately 6,900 square kilometres and shares borders with Lào Cai, Sơn La, Tuyên Quang and Phú Thọ provinces.

The capital and largest city is Yên Bái City. The province is home to several ethnic minority groups, including the Tày, Dao, Mông and Thái peoples, alongside the majority Kinh (Vietnamese) population.

The region is characterised by its varied terrain, with the Hồng (Red) River flowing through it. The Hoàng Liên Sơn mountain range forms part of its western border. The province's economy is primarily based on agriculture, forestry and mineral extraction.

The province, and particularly Văn Yên District, is also known for its production of cinnamon bark, which has become one of its key agricultural exports.

The local climate is tropical monsoon with distinct wet and dry seasons, which influences the agricultural patterns of the region. And it was this weather pattern that contributed to it falling victim to the might of Typhoon Yagi.

As a result, a group of companies from Hà Nội, HCM City and Europe visited the region to give gifts of money, educational items and clothing to children affected by the typhoon.

Last weekend, more than ten educational facilities received items such as TVs, chairs, desks and money to rebuild essential structures.

Representing the group were people nominated from Fabulous Gateaux Hanoi, Saigon Thanh Long HCMC, Vạn Phúc Business Community HCMC and ELCA Vietnam and Switzerland.

The group spent the weekend based in Nghĩa Lộ Town and assisted minority people and local schools in that region.

One school in particular, Ngã Hai School, brought home that the devastation has not yet passed. Travelling to a height of 1,000m above sea level and around 25km from the nearest town, we had to traverse a number of landslides and many broken roads just to access the only way in and out of the village.

It was evident that this region had taken the full force of the typhoon, and the raging waters that it dumped on the mountain cut the community off from the rest of the world.

Buildings were still in need of repair, but it was clear that the important structures were given emergency repairs to allow people to sleep in safety. There is so much more to be done in this area, and the donated money will go to the community to give them hope through the coming cold season.

It was a proud and humbling experience to visit the region. Its beauty is breathtaking beyond imagination, and the people were simply a joy to meet. They had suffered so much, but they were still dressed well and carried smiles when they greeted us. I was overwhelmed by their pride and resilience.

And it was also an honour to be able to support this region. We must not forget that for the residents of Yên Bái and surrounding provinces, the typhoon is still very much top of mind. The devastation is still seen around every corner, and your help goes a long way toward a brighter future for those less fortunate.

Please continue to support our communities in the North, and a very special thank you to all who helped in the support of communities and schools in Yên Bái recently.

