An American vlogger teaches Vietnamese language

Quỳnh Anh

A quick glance at social media reveals a plethora of videos by foreign vloggers showcasing the beauty of Việt Nam.

These creators, speaking various languages, convey their wonder and delight as they dive into our vibrant culture and the warmth of our people.

But you won’t find many foreigners teaching Vietnamese.

One standout is Phúc Mập, who attempts to master the intricacies of our language, highlighting both the challenges and charms of Vietnamese pronunciation.

With a passion for the Vietnamese language and a humourous touch, Brandon Hurley, affectionately known as Phúc Mập (Mập is the Vietnamese word for fat, while Phúc for happy and is also a common Vietnamese name), has carved out a unique space in Việt Nam’s digital landscape with his wildly popular YouTube and TikTok videos.

He has more than 527,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel Phúc Mập Vlog and nearly one million followers on his TikTok @phucmapvlog.

Phúc Mập went viral four months ago after starting the channel, and has amassed over 150 million views on his social media.

Originally from the US, the 36-year-old moved to Việt Nam in 2014 to teach English at the English centre VUS.

After eight rewarding years in the classroom, he turned his focus to his YouTube channel, where he showcases various aspects of Vietnamese culture using primarily Vietnamese.

“If you had told me in 2014 that I would be able to do those things while speaking a foreign language, I don’t know if I would have believed you,” he told Việt Nam News.

“Through Youtube, I began receiving requests to teach Vietnamese, so I started offering informal lessons to foreigners.”

Amid the diverse content options on social media, he chose to explore Vietnamese while also pivoting to TikTok, which is drawing a large global audience.

He shot to internet fame after he started broadcasting his popular Vietnamese Word of the Day series, videos that feature the Vietnamese language.

“I’m proud to say that I am one of the most viewed Vietnamese teachers in the world," he said.

“I started learning the language in 2016. Although I’m not fluent yet, I am proud of what I’ve been able to accomplish. The Vietnamese Word of the Day series arose from the need for longevity.

“Speaking the language on social media is interesting because it feels like taking a language test with millions of judges always watching. I can create some viral comedy skits, but continuing to produce them every week is quite challenging. Therefore, I needed to come up with content that I could release regularly while also providing value to my audience," he noted.

“I welcome the criticism because it helps me improve,” he added.

Like other vloggers, Brandon’s content covers a wide range of topics, from cultural quirks to local food, travel and life in Việt Nam.

Foreigners and locals alike tend to be stunned by the conversational Vietnamese he displays in such videos.

Hurley, from Florida, has also made appearances on top Vietnamese television shows such as Ai là số 1 (Who is Number One), Nhập gia tùy tục (When in Rome, do as Romans do), 2 ngày 1 đêm (Two days one night) and even had a cameo in the hit Vietnamese film Chìa khoá trăm tỷ (A hundred billion keys).

He also has a chance to collaborate with Netflix on other film projects.

Although he has visited 11 countries, he sees Việt Nam as his second home.

The most significant change that comes with his life in Việt Nam is the difference between a foreigner speaking the language and not speaking it, he said.

He noted: “Having lived here for quite some time, I’ve had the opportunity to learn a good bit of history about Việt Nam, which has deepened my admiration for the people of this country. I have a profound respect not only for the friendliness but also for the incredible resilience of the Vietnamese people."

“Of course, the food is fantastic," he added. “Learning how to communicate with the locals on a deeper level has opened a new perspective for me.”

His connection to the country deepened further when he met his wife, which inspired him to delve into the language and culture.

A pivotal moment in his language journey occurred when he met his wife’s family.

He recalls the humorous slip of calling his mother-in-law chị (sister), which led him to seek private tutoring.

Despite occasionally embarrassing his wife with some of his comedic sketches, he believes she and her family take pride in his accomplishments.

“I met my now wife in Việt Nam, which gives me another great reason to take the time to learn about the language and culture," he said. “I’ll admit I was very happy to meet my wife and begin a life with her.”

Brandon, who lives in HCM City, is working on several new projects and can’t wait to unveil them to his audience soon. — VNS