Society

US servicemen’s remains repatriated

December 06, 2024 - 09:51
Humanitarian cooperation between the two countries in the search and recovery of US soldiers missing in action in Việt Nam began after the signing of the Paris Agreement in 1973.
The representatives from both Vietnam and the US at the 168th repatriation ceremony of US military remains missing in action (MIA) during the war in Việt Nam. — VNA/VNS Photo

ĐÀ NẴNG — A ceremony was held in the central city of Đà Nẵng on December 5 to hand over to the US side remains believed to be of US servicemen missing in action (MIAs) during the war in Việt Nam.

The event, the 168th of its kind, was attended by leaders of the Việt Nam Office for Seeking Missing Persons (VNOSMP) and representatives from the Ministry of National Defence, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Ministry of Public Security.

From the US side, Deputy Ambassador to Việt Nam Courtney Beale, leaders of the US MIA Office, and MIA specialists who participated in the 157th joint search mission between October and December this year, were also present.

At the ceremony, the VNOSMP handed over a casket containing the remains, found as the result of a unilateral excavation operation carried out by Việt Nam in Quảng Ninh and Yên Bái provinces during the mission.

On December 3, the remains were examined by forensic experts from both Việt Nam and the US, who concluded that they might be related to US soldiers missing in action during the war in Việt Nam. They will be sent to Hawaii for further forensic examination and identification.

Humanitarian cooperation between the two countries in the search and recovery of US soldiers missing in action in Việt Nam began after the signing of the Paris Agreement in 1973.

Since then, it has achieved positive results, including the identification and return of more than 730 US soldiers’ remains.

As the two countries established a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in September 2023, this activity has gained increased attention and is being further promoted as an important pillar of co-operation.

It not only reflects the humanitarian spirit of the Vietnamese people but also helps heal the wounds of war, reinforce trust and goodwill, and facilitate deeper Vietnam-US co-operation in many areas. — VNS

Vietnam US diplomatic relations Vietnam War

