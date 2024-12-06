Building an inclusive Việt Nam for people with disabilities

December 3 was designated in 1992 by the UN General Assembly as the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD).

The IDPD is dedicated to promoting the rights and wellbeing of individuals with disabilities across all aspects of society and development. It aims to raise awareness, encourage inclusion, and draw global attention to their challenges, fostering compassion and solidarity.

Over the years, Việt Nam has implemented various initiatives to assist persons with disabilities, such as offering vocational training, creating job opportunities, and encouraging community involvement in providing support and encouragement for them. VNS