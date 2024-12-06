Building an inclusive Việt Nam for people with disabilities

December 3 was designated in 1992 by the UN General Assembly as the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD).
The IDPD is dedicated to promoting the rights and wellbeing of individuals with disabilities across all aspects of society and development. It aims to raise awareness, encourage inclusion, and draw global attention to their challenges, fostering compassion and solidarity.
Over the years, Việt Nam has implemented various initiatives to assist persons with disabilities, such as offering vocational training, creating job opportunities, and encouraging community involvement in providing support and encouragement for them. VNS
|Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính visits Hà Nội Nursing Centre for Children with Disabilities in Chúc Sơn Town, Chương Mỹ District. VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang
|Embroidery class for students at the Khoái Châu Rehabilitation and Vocational School for People with Disabilities in Hưng Yên Province. VNA/VNS Photo Anh Tuấn
|Powerlifter Lê Văn Công (right) secures a bronze medal in the men's 49kg category at the 2024 Paris Paralympics in France. VNA/VNS Photo
|Workers with disabilities at a workshop of Chilisin Electronics Việt Nam Co Ltd have equal rights and benefits as other employees. VNA/VNS Photo Danh Lam
|Bùi Ngọc Thịnh, a visually-impaired musician from Khánh Hoà Province can play various instruments and won numerous musical awards. VNA/VNS Photo Hoàng Hiếu
|Vụn Art Cooperative offers a supportive environment for people with disabilities to learn and earn a stable livelihood. VNA/VNS Photo Hoàng Hiếu
|Nguyễn Thùy Chi (centre), who has cerebral palsy, co-found the Chạm Vào Xanh (Touch The Green) Co Ltd, a social enterprise that delivers art products and provides jobs for nearly 20 workers with disabilities. VNA/VNS Photo Minh Đức
|Nguyễn Thảo Xuân (right), who was born blind, teaches another person with disabilities the Xẩm folk singing. In 2024, Xuân was one of the 38 outstanding youngsters with disabilities honoured at the 'Tỏa sáng nghị lực Việt' (Shining Vietnamese Spirit) programme, hosted by the Việt Nam Youth Federation. VNA/VNS Photo Minh Đức
|The Youth Union of Hải Lăng District, Quảng Trị, collaborating with the World Vision Vietnam, an NGO, organises the first swimming class for children with disabilities in the province. The programme aims to ensure that all children are taught basic swimming techniques, emergency response skills, and first aid in case of drowning accidents. VNA/VNS Photo Hồ Cầu
|An athlete with disabilities completes a 500-metre race during the charity event in 2024. VNA/VNS Photo Trung Kiên
|The Bình Minh Primary School in Hà Nội organises Mid-Autumn Festival for students with intellectual disabilities. VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Tùng