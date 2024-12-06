Photo contest Happy Việt Nam 2024 awards to take place next week

HÀ NỘI — The awards ceremony for the 'Happy Việt Nam 2024 Photo and Video Contest' will be held at the Hà Nội Opera House on December 11.

Organised by the Ministry of Information and Communications in partnership with the Việt Nam Association of Photographic Artists, the event will showcase the finest entries and honour the prize winners.

The ceremony starts at 8pm and will be broadcast live on VTV4, livestreamed on VTV Digital and shared on the Vietnam Image Promotion Platform (https://vietnam.vn).

The competition highlights stories of joy, resilience and love for the country through stunning photography and captivating videos.

Open to participants from all over the world, this year’s competition attracted an impressive 10,327 entries from 6,863 contributors. Among them were 581 international artists and 265 overseas Vietnamese, with many returning participants from the 2023 contest.

After months of careful evaluation, the judges selected 210 standout works, 60 videos and 150 photos, to be featured in the exhibition. Of these, 34 will receive prestigious awards, including gold, silver, and bronze medals and consolation prizes, with the prize pool reaching more than VNĐ400 million (US$15,756).

After the ceremony, the award-winning works will be exhibited in Việt Nam and abroad to promote the country’s rich culture, vibrant people and the collective aspiration for a thriving, happy future. — VNS