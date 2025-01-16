Communities benefit from continued supportive programmes

QUẢNG NAM — Nearly 300 students from three secondary schools in the Quế Sơn district of the central province took part in hands-on activities and real world projects that promoted teamwork, problem solving and self awareness through the new Design for Change framework, part of programmes managed by ExxonMobil.

ExxonMobil said it continues to drive positive impact for communities in Việt Nam, contributing a total of US$45,000 in 2024 to support programmes ranging from STEM education to women’s empowerment, healthcare and storm relief.

ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Vietnam Limited (ExxonMobil Vietnam) donated US$10,000 to Teach For Viet Nam (TFV) for developing extracurricular programmes that focus on key competencies.

Additionally, the funding allowed TFV to roll out an upskilling project titled ‘Effective Application of Generative AI in Teaching’, which benefited 79 teachers and staff at primary and secondary schools in the district.

This initiative was conducted in collaboration with the Quế Sơn Department of Education and Training. These teachers along with TFV's fellows will lead the AI application in teaching for all teachers in the district in the next phase of the project in 2025, according to ExxonMobil.

President and General Manager of ExxonMobil Vietnam Cécile Rauline said: “In 2024, we also supported a new community investment programme by the VinaCapital Foundation (VCF) named ‘Brighter Path Girls’ Club’ with a contribution of $9,000.

"This programme has helped ethnic minority girls in four mountainous districts of Quảng Nam province including Nam Trà My, Bắc Trà My, Hiệp Đức and Phước Sơn. It equipped them with skills in four areas: sexual and reproductive health, leadership, financial literacy and legal rights.”

To support those affected by Typhoon Yagi in the northern mountainous Cao Bằng Province, ExxonMobile donated $15,000 to VCF’s Care and Share programme and worked with Cao Bằng People’s Committee and Fatherland Front to help provide basic needs to 600 households in Bảo Lâm district.

In early October, critical medical supplies, such as oxygen generators, examination lamps, blood pressure monitors and cervical collars, were delivered to medical facilities in Cao Bằng in the second phase of the support program. The next phase will focus on supporting the recovery of medical and school facilities and providing free medicine and clean water systems for those affected by the typhoon.

To celebrate the 35th anniversary of Operation Smile Vietnam (OSV), the company contributed US$11,000 to support OSV’s oral care mission. A total of 2,500 students from three primary schools in Sơn Tịnh district of Quảng Ngãi province will receive various dental care services including check-ups, treatment medication and dental hygiene education, with aims to help address issues such as dental disease and tooth decay in rural areas of central Việt Nam.

“We’re passionate about our contributions to help address community needs where we operate around the world,” said Cécile Rauline.

“Together with our long-term local partners, including VCF, TFV, and OSV, we have been working for over a decade to serve as an active catalyst for socio-economic development for Vietnamese people in Central area and other regions of the country.”

ExxonMobil Vietnam has been recognised for its continued contributions to local communities, receiving the Corporate Social Responsibility Recognition Award from the American Chamber of Commerce Hanoi for the ninth time in 2024.

ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Vietnam Limited ('ExxonMobil Vietnam'), is an affiliate of Exxon Mobil Corporation, together with partners PetroVietnam and PetroVietnam Exploration Production Corporation Ltd. and is engaged in development activities in several technically and commercially challenging blocks offshore central Việt Nam in the Cá Voi Xanh (Blue Whale) field.

Since 2011, ExxonMobil has contributed to programmes equipping healthcare centres in central Việt Nam for improved paediatric care and 'Operation Smile Việt Nam' for screenings and operations for infants born with facial deformities, along with help for underprivileged children and families. — VNS