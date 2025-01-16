Party Chief urges Nam Định to maintain double-digit economic growth

NAM ĐỊNH — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm on Thursday urged the northern province of Nam Định to carry out solutions for socio-economic development and use all resources to invest in infrastructure to achieve a double-digit GRDP growth rate this year.

At a working session with the provincial Party Committee as part of his visit to the locality, Lâm called for the rapid implementation of plans to streamline the political system in accordance with the spirit of Resolution No. 18-NQ/TW of the 12th Party Central Committee.

The province should work harder to complete and put into operation key projects, solve bottlenecks in transportation infrastructure, open up new development spaces to improve investment attraction, and create momentum for socio-economic development, Lâm said, urging the locality to mobilise the entire political system and residents in the construction of advanced new-style rural areas.

He stressed the importance of cultural development as well as promoting workforce training, completing the provincial general hospital, improving the lives of residents and preserving the rural environment.

The Party leader also underscored the need to strengthen local defence and military work and maintain political security, social order and safety, as well as religious and rural security.

Lâm expressed his belief that with its potential and existing advantages, along with the unity, self-reliance and development aspirations of the local Party organisation, authorities and people, Nam Định will successfully accomplish its goals and tasks. This will help the province contribute to the successful implementation of the 13th National Party Congress Resolution, and lead it towards rapid and sustainable development so that residents can enjoy increasingly prosperous and happy lives.

For the Lunar New Year 2025, the top leader wished every family and resident in Nam Định a new year filled with good health, joy and success.

At the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà handed over the Prime Minister’s Decision No. 88/QĐ-TTg dated January 14 regarding the establishment of the Ninh Cơ Economic Zone to provincial leaders.

The province continued positive developments of its socio-economic situation in 2024, with comprehensive results across various fields. Its Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) was estimated to grow by 10.01 per cent, the second consecutive year with a double-digit growth rate, ranking it ninth nationwide and fourth in the Red River Delta region. Its index of industrial production expanded by about 14.5 per cent. Total social investment grew by 18 per cent, and the State budget revenue reached VNĐ14.8 trillion (US$583.2 million), up 42 per cent compared to 2023.

Earlier the same day, at the Trần Temple cultural and historical relic site, the Party General Secretary offered incense in commemoration of the Trần Kings.

He also offered incense in tribute to late Party General Secretary Trường Chinh in Xuân Trường District, where he visited and presented Tết gifts to the family of Đinh Quốc Phòng, a Hero of the People’s Armed Forces. — VNS