Lào Cai-Hà Nội-Hải Phòng Railway's pre-feasibility report to undergo internal evaluation

January 16, 2025 - 15:59
The 338.1km railway line will pass through nine cities and provinces in the north of Việt Nam, stopping at a total of 30 stations. 
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính reviews the plan for Lào Cai-Hà Nội-Hải Phòng Railway project, during his visit to Lào Cai Province in December 2024. — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang

HÀ NỘI — An internal evaluation council will be established to review the pre-feasibility report of the Lào Cai-Hà Nội-Hải Phòng Railway project, the Ministry of Transport (MoT) recently announced.

The council will consist of 19 members who are leaders and representatives from the MoT, the Institute of Transport Science and Technology, the Transport Development and Strategy Institute, along with those from Việt Nam Railways (VNR). 

Deputy Minister of Transport Nguyễn Danh Huy has been appointed the council’s chairman.

When the internal evaluation is completed, the pre-feasibility report will be submitted to the Prime Minister for review. 

According to the project proposal, the railway line will begin at the border crossing between Lào Cai Station (Việt Nam) and Hekou North (China) and end at Lạch Huyện Port in Hải Phòng City. 

The 338.1km line will pass through nine cities and provinces – Lào Cai, Yên Bái, Phú Thọ, Vĩnh Phúc, Hà Nội, Bắc Ninh, Hưng Yên, Hải Dương and Hải Phòng – including a total of 30 stations.

The project is planned to have two investment phases. 

The first phase, until 2030, will see the completion of a single track of the line and facilities along the route, including stations from Lào Cai Station to Lạch Huyện Port, as well as the connecting section between Lào Cai Station and China’s Hekou North.

In the second phase to 2050, the railway line will be complete with a twin-track design, additional stations and a branch line connecting southern Hải Phòng and the southern part of its Đồ Sơn District. 

The preliminary total investment for the first phase is approximately VNĐ192.9 trillion (US$7.94 billion). — VNS

