Three Chinese crew members rescued from stranded cargo ship in Quảng Ninh

QUẢNG NINH — Three foreign crew members aboard a stranded vessel have been rescued off the coast of the northeastern province of Quảng Ninh.

HUA XIN 168, a Chinese-registered cargo vessel en-route from Fangchen (China) to Hải Phòng (Việt Nam), ran into trouble after 13 hours at sea.

Its main engine malfunctioned, causing it to drift into the rocky shore of Hạ Mai Island in Vân Đồn District and got stranded there.

The 1,100-tonne-capacity vessel measures 52.2m in length and 7.2m in width. It had a crew of three at the time of the incident.

Border guards in Quảng Ninh spotted the stranded vessel on Sunday and launched a rescue operation. The three crew members were reported to be in stable condition following the rescue.

The crew requested assistance from local port service agents to hire a repair team to fix the engine at the incident site. Repairs are expected to be completed by January 17.

In the meantime, the border guards have deployed five officers to provide food, water and medical care until the ship’s engine is fully repaired. — VNS