Japan, Việt Nam sign grant aid project for human resource development scholarship

HÀ NỘI — Japanese Ambassador to Việt Nam Ito Naoki and Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Education and Training Nguyễn Văn Phúc on Wednesday signed a grant aid agreement for the human resource development scholarship programme with a maximum funding of 722 million yen (US$4.62 million).

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Ambassador Naoki expressed his pleasure in exchanging documents for the Human Resource Development Scholarship Program project, which aims to provide opportunities for Việt Nam's outstanding young administrative officials to study in Japan.

“Japan is honoured to contribute to Việt Nam's development as the country enters a new era under the leadership of Party General Secretary Tô Lâm,” he said.

He expressed his hope that, through the young leaders and the programme's alumni network, the Japan-Việt Nam relationship will be further strengthened.

The JDS (Japanese Development Scholarship) programme supports young administrative officials, expected to play key roles in Việt Nam's Government, in pursuing master's and doctoral studies at Japanese universities.

This aims to address Việt Nam's developmental challenges and enhance bilateral relations through the programme's alumni network.

Since its inception in 2001, the programme has welcomed more than 800 young Vietnamese administrative officials to study in Japan. — VNS