HCM City's police crack down on illegal transport services

HCM CITY — HCM City’s police department is focusing on preventing unlicensed coach and bus services to enhance traffic safety and protect passenger rights, especially with the increased travel demand during the upcoming Lunar New Year, said Colonel Lê Mạnh Hà, deputy head of the city police's general staff division.

Hà said HCM City traffic is getting much more busier with the approaching Lunar New Year, as are unlicensed coaches and buses.

In response, the city's police have increased their efforts to monitor and address passenger transport violations.

Between November 25, 2024 and February 14, 2025, the City's police department recorded 1,850 violations, issued over VNĐ1.5 billion in fines, and revoked 122 driver's licenses during a crackdown on passenger transport vehicles.

HCM City police also identified unlicensed bus stops through investigations and reports from residents, along with employing strict measures like vehicle checks and camera footage analysis to prosecute violations.

HCMC police collaborate with other departments to inspect passenger transport businesses, using surveillance footage, journey tracking, and covert recordings to enforce regulations.

The city police are also increasing public awareness and patrols to stop illegal passenger pick-drops and unauthorized transport.

Hà also mentioned that a commercial vehicle and route database is being finalized and shared with traffic police.

This database will enable on-site enforcement and remote violation detection by analysing vehicle journey data, he added. — VNS