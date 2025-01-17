Hà Nội converts three bus routes to electric vehicles

HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội Transport Corporation (Transerco) on Friday started switching from diesel to electric vehicles in three bus routes as part of a plan to expand the city's green bus network.

Forty-six buses have been put into operation on the three routes, including 35 buses with a capacity of 60 seats and 11 buses with a capacity of 18 seats.

These two types of buses are VinFast's latest electric models that have just been launched on the market, and were designed especially for Việt Nam's urban areas.

The three routes are Route 05, which runs between Mai Động and Hà Nội University of Natural Resources and Environment; Route 39, between Nghĩa Đô Park and Mai Động; and Route 47, which is split into Route 47A between Long Biên and Bát Tràng, and Route 47B, which goes from the National Economics University to Kiêu Kỵ and back.

Nguyễn Mạnh Quyền, Vice Chairman of the Hà Nội People's Committee, at the launching ceremony this morning expressed appreciation for Transerco's efforts in the quick conversion.

According to Quyền, on November 18, 2024, the municipal People's Committee issued a project to develop a public transport system using electric vehicles, with a goal of switching entirely to green, clean energy by 2030.

He asked the city’s Department of Transport to work closely with relevant units and provide consultations to the People’s Committee on building mechanisms and policies to help businesses develop green energy buses.

Nguyễn Thanh Nam, director general of Transerco, said the launch of the new electric buses is a testament to the company’s efforts and strong commitment to switching to clean transportation solutions. This has contributed to reducing air and noise pollution and providing safe and comfortable experiences for passengers, towards building a green, clean, beautiful and civilised capital city. — VNS