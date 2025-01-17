Two fatal traffic accidents claim four lives in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — Two separate traffic accidents in Hà Nội resulted in the deaths of four people on Friday morning.

The first incident occurred on the National Highway 1, running through Minh Cường Commune of Thường Tín District, Hà Nội, where three people were killed and another one was injured.

At approximately 5.20am, a motorcycle, carrying four passengers (the driver's identity is yet to be confirmed) with registration number 18C-389.XX, was travelling along a section of the National Highway 1 running through the commune.

The motorcycle collided with a truck, driven by 38-year-old L.Q.T. from the northern province of Hà Nam, killing three people.

After the accident, the injured person, a 17 year old from the northern province of Nam Định, was rushed to Việt Nam–Germany Hospital for treatment.

Both vehicles were extensively damaged in the crash.

Officers from Traffic Police Unit 8 under Hà Nội Traffic Police Office, in coordination with Thường Tín District’s Police, arrived at the scene to investigate and determine the cause of the accident.

Also on Friday morning, another fatal traffic accident occurred in Kim Bài Town, Thanh Oai District, Hà Nội, where a woman lost her life.

Investigations into the second incident are also ongoing.— VNS