Chợ Rẫy hospital opens flower street

HCM CITY — Chợ Rẫy Hospital in HCM City, the largest public hospital in the southern region, has decorated its campus with colourful flowers, and ornamental plants with cultural motifs of Tết (Lunar New Year) to bring the holiday spirit to patients and hospital staff.

The 5th Spring Flower Street themed “Spring Connected – Tết in Three Regions” is designed to stretch along the 200-metre internal road in the campus of the hospital.

Speaking at its opening on Thursday, Nguyễn Tri Thức, Deputy Minister of Health, said that as a top-tier hospital, Chợ Rẫy Hospital provided examination and treatment for patients from all three regions of the country.

Seventy-six wards and offices of the hospital joined hands to create unique decorations and miniature scenes of well-being and happiness, said Thức, who is also in charge of managing and operating Chợ Rẫy Hospital.

"This year’s Spring Flower Street features Tết motifs from all regions to bring happiness to in-patients who have to stay at the hospital for treatment during Tết," he said.

“This is a special gift we give to patients who cannot return home to reunite with their families, and doctors and nurses who take care of patients during Tết.”

There are booths set up along the street where calligraphers write couplets and social workers at the hospital organise folk games as well as offer gifts and take photos for visitors.

The hospital’s social work ward presented a total of 225 gifts and lucky money worth a total of VNĐ125 million (US$4,900) to disadvantaged patients.

The flower street will open throughout the Tết holiday to serve the sightseeing and entertainment needs of medical staff, patients and their relatives.

The nine-day Tết break begins on January 25. — VNS