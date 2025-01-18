PM works with Poland’s national centre on cybersecurity

WARSAW — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính had a working visit to Poland’s National Research Institute on cybersecurity (NASK) – the leading centre for research, application and development of the Internet, digital transformation, cybersecurity and information security of Poland, in Warsaw on January 17 (local time).

Speaking at the working session, the PM said Việt Nam with its rapid digital transformation was focusing on building a digital ecosystem, including the digital government, digital economy, digital society, and digital citizens. The country was investing in building a big national database, developing Việt Nam's artificial intelligence to meet the development requirements according to world trends, while ensuring national sovereignty and security in the cyberspace.

Việt Nam wished to learn from experiences of countries with many achievements in this field such as Poland, as well as to promote cooperation to seek common solutions to global challenges, he said.

The United Nations had chosen Hà Nội as a venue for signing the UN Convention on Cybercrime (also known as the 'Hanoi Convention') in 2025, demonstrating Việt Nam's role and determination to work with the world to strongly promote the digital transformation revolution and ensure global cyber safety and security, he further said.

The government leader proposed a number of main points for cooperation on digital transformation and cybersecurity with Poland, first of all, collaboration in improving capacity on digital infrastructure and cyber security institution and policy making, exchange of experts and human resources training.

They would also include the development of advanced security solutions, especially in artificial intelligence, big data, blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT) as well as the building of early warning systems and rapid response mechanisms to large-scale cyberattacks, and the participation in building multilateral mechanisms, including sharing information and data on cyber threats and coordination in response to transnational cybercrime; and the formation of international standards on information security and protecting users' privacy.

Chính also proposed strengthening cooperation in protecting important digital infrastructure such as financial, energy, transport and public service systems; building a healthy cyberspace, protecting privacy, mechanisms ensuring safety for users of digital services and preventing the spread of false information; and working together in exploiting outer space in the digital age.

Several specific cooperation directions between Việt Nam and NASK were outlined such as collaboration with Việt Nam's leading information technology corporations in sharing experiences, transferring technology and trade cooperation. — VNS