Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính attends Việt Nam-Poland business forum

WARSAW — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính attended the Việt Nam-Poland business forum held in Warsaw on January 17 as part of his official visit to the European country.

At the forum, Polish Minister of Development and Technology Krzysztof Paszyk and Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Hồng Diên reviewed the status of economic cooperation, introduced the potential and needs for investment collaboration, and proposed measures to boost bilateral economic, trade, and investment relations between the two countries.

In his remarks, PM Chính said the countries had participated in the EU-Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), while making efforts to ratify the EU-Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) and to facilitate Poland's accession to ASEAN’s Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC). He urged businesses to capitalise on these mechanisms to strengthen economic, trade, and investment ties between the two nations and their regions.

He shared that during his visit, he had meetings with all high-ranking Polish leaders. Both sides expressed mutual trust and sincerity and agreed to foster cooperation and support each other. They held that bilateral economic ties had yet to match the nations’ relations, potential, unique advantages, opportunities, and competitive edges.

Urging Vietnamese and Polish businesses to enhance connectivity, exchange experiences, and identify priority areas for joint work, PM Chính assured that the Vietnamese Government would serve as a facilitator and leader, establishing policies and creating a foundation of trust for them to collaborate and thrive.

He said Việt Nam would build an environment of peace, cooperation, stability and development; facilitate robust business operations; and issue preferential investment policies in high-tech industries, semiconductors, information technology, big data, artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing, and green energy transition, contributing to the country’s rapid and sustainable development.

Việt Nam is pursuing its aspirations and vision to become a developing country with modern industry and high average income by 2030, and a developed country with high income by 2045. In the immediate term, Việt Nam aims for a growth rate of at least 8 per cent by 2025, with double-digit figures in subsequent years. Therefore, alongside three strategic breakthroughs regarding institutions, infrastructure and human resources training, Việt Nam is focusing on renewing traditional growth drivers such as investment, export and consumption, while promoting new ones, especially in sectors with high intellectual content, he added.

The PM expressed a desire for businesses from both countries to strengthen their connections, building on their existing effectiveness and striving for even greater success. This should be achieved in the spirit of 'harmonised benefits, shared risks' and 'listening and understanding each other; sharing a common vision, awareness, and actions; working together, benefiting together, winning together, and growing together; sharing joy, happiness and pride.'

In a direct call to Polish companies, Chính urged increased investment in Việt Nam, fostering a win-win partnership. — VNS