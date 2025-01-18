Poland seeks to lift ties with Việt Nam to highest possible level: Sejm speaker

WARSAW — Poland aims to elevate its relationship with Việt Nam to the highest possible level, particularly when global uncertainties are posing significant challenges to nations, Marshal of the Polish Sejm (lower house) Szymon Holownia stated during his meeting with Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính in Warsaw on January 17.

Holownia said the Vietnamese Government leader’s official visit was a landmark in bilateral relations, coinciding with the 75th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic ties (1950-2025). He also highlighted the practical and positive developments in the sides’ traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation, especially in politics, diplomacy, economy, education, training, culture, and tourism.

PM Chính affirmed that his visit sought to further strengthen the traditional friendship and sound multifaceted cooperation, while deepening the bonds between the two peoples. He expressed Việt Nam’s gratitude for Poland’s heartfelt support during her struggle for national liberation and ongoing nation-building efforts, with Polish medical and educational projects continuing to be present and contribute their value in Việt Nam.

Praising the positive developments of the countries’ joint work in various fields as well as the dynamic collaboration between their parliaments in recent years, Chính called on the Sejm to support and actively work with Việt Nam toward elevating bilateral relations to a strategic level, and to assist in promoting cooperation and in monitoring the implementation of agreements reached during this visit. The PM expressed his wish that the nations would step up their party-to-party and cultural cooperation and people-to-people exchange.

He urged the Polish lower house to swiftly ratify the EU-Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) and Poland, in its capacity as the presidency of the Council of the European Union, to advocate for the European Commission (EC)’s prompt lifting of its IUU-related 'yellow card' warning on Vietnamese seafood exports.

Affirming trade and investment as a pillar of bilateral relations, host and guest agreed to enhance cooperation in this realm to match the countries’ strong political and cultural ties, setting a goal of increasing bilateral trade to US$5 billion. The PM also suggested the Polish Parliament support stronger collaboration in digital economy, green economy, and circular economy.

They concurred to maintain close coordination and mutual support at multilateral forums and international organisations, particularly in the United Nations and ASEAN-EU frameworks. Speaker Holownia said Poland sought Việt Nam's support for it to soon join the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC).

Regarding security issues, including the East Sea, both sides underscored the necessity of resolving disputes through peaceful means, including diplomatic and legal processes in accordance with international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS 1982).

Holownia praised the Vietnamese community in Poland as a reputable, diligent, and industrious group that has made significant contributions to the host nation and serves as a vital bridge connecting the two countries. PM Chính wished for the lower house’s support in considering the community as an officially recognised ethnic minority group in Poland.

On this occasion, Chính conveyed an invitation from National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn to Holownia to visit Việt Nam, with the speaker gladly accepting. — VNS