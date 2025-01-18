Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Cambodia defence delegation pays pre-Tết visit to Vĩnh Long

January 18, 2025 - 07:31
Deputy Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Nguyễn Văn Liệt emphasised that with the traditional relationship and special solidarity between Việt Nam and Cambodia, Vĩnh Long Province and the Development Department under the Cambodian Defence Ministry have always maintained and strengthened a good friendship for many years.
Delegation from the Development Department under the Cambodian Ministry of National Defence pays a pre-Tết visit to the People's Committee of Vĩnh Long Province on Friday.— VNA/VNS Photo Minh Tuấn

VĨNH LONG — A delegation of the Development Department under the Cambodian Defence Ministry led by its director Lieutenant General Ouk Hoeunpisey on Friday paid a pre-Tết (Lunar New Year) visit to the Mekong Delta province of Vĩnh Long.

Welcoming the delegation, Deputy Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Nguyễn Văn Liệt emphasised that with the traditional relationship and special solidarity between Việt Nam and Cambodia, Vĩnh Long Province and the Cambodian department had always maintained and strengthened a good friendship for many years.

Informing the guests about the province’s socio-economic situation, he said the province had consistently implemented the Party and State's ethnic policies, supporting the Khmer people in improving their material and spiritual lives.

Additionally, local authorities had actively coordinated to organise rituals and recreational activities during traditional festivals in line with the Khmer cultural identity.

For his part, Lieutenant General Ouk Hoeunpisey thanked Việt Nam for always caring for and supporting the unit over the past time.

He noted that in 2025, the department planned to build a training centre in the field of agriculture to improve the knowledge, techniques and human resources of the army to meet the requirements of the agricultural sector.

So, it wished to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with Vĩnh Long in this field.— VNS

Related Stories

Politics & Law

Việt Nam, Cambodia enjoy fruitful cooperation in military training

The meeting took place on the occasion of the 80th founding anniversary of the Việt Nam People’s Army (December 22, 1944 - 2024) and the 35th All-People’s Defence Festival (December 22, 1989-2024). It was co-chaired by Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyễn Huy Tăng and Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Tea Seiha.

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Vietnamese PM meets with Polish President in Warsaw

Economy and trade have become an important highlight in bilateral cooperation. Two-way trade turnover reached over US$2.5 billion annually since 2020, and hit over $3 billion in 2024, making Poland the largest trading partner of Việt Nam in Central and Eastern Europe.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom