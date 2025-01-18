Cambodia defence delegation pays pre-Tết visit to Vĩnh Long

VĨNH LONG — A delegation of the Development Department under the Cambodian Defence Ministry led by its director Lieutenant General Ouk Hoeunpisey on Friday paid a pre-Tết (Lunar New Year) visit to the Mekong Delta province of Vĩnh Long.

Welcoming the delegation, Deputy Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Nguyễn Văn Liệt emphasised that with the traditional relationship and special solidarity between Việt Nam and Cambodia, Vĩnh Long Province and the Cambodian department had always maintained and strengthened a good friendship for many years.

Informing the guests about the province’s socio-economic situation, he said the province had consistently implemented the Party and State's ethnic policies, supporting the Khmer people in improving their material and spiritual lives.

Additionally, local authorities had actively coordinated to organise rituals and recreational activities during traditional festivals in line with the Khmer cultural identity.

For his part, Lieutenant General Ouk Hoeunpisey thanked Việt Nam for always caring for and supporting the unit over the past time.

He noted that in 2025, the department planned to build a training centre in the field of agriculture to improve the knowledge, techniques and human resources of the army to meet the requirements of the agricultural sector.

So, it wished to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with Vĩnh Long in this field.— VNS