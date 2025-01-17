Prime Minister receives Polish companies’ leaders

WARSAW — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính had meetings with executives of leading Polish businesses, including Adamed Pharma and LOT Airlines, in Warsaw on January 17 morning as part of his official visit to Poland.

Talking to Malgorzata Adamkiewicz, President of the Supervisory Board of Adamed Pharma, Chính congratulated the firm on its effective investment in Việt Nam and welcomed its plan to expand investment, which aligns with Việt Nam's investment encouragement policy, particularly in high-tech industries to serve healthcare and improve the quality of life for the Vietnamese people.

He said that apart from producing medicines to serve the healthcare demand of Vietnamese people, Adamed should expand production to serve export to the ASEAN region, as well as to Asia and the global market, while making full use of the advantages generated by the 17 free trade agreements (FTAs) that Việt Nam has signed with 60 major markets worldwide, including European countries.

The Vietnamese leader hoped that along with improving product quality and reducing production cost, Adamed will build and promote its brand more strongly so that its products, including those produced by Admed Vietnam (Davipharm), will reach more consumers.

He urged the Polish firm to expand its investment and transfer technology to Việt Nam, affirming that the Vietnamese Government will create the best possible conditions and address any obstacles to ensure the group's smooth and efficient development in Việt Nam.

Adamkiewicz said Adamed is a leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology group in Poland and it has two manufacturing plants in Poland and one in Việt Nam.

The enterprises has engaged in modernising the R&D centre and the factory of Davipharm in the southern province of Bình Dương, she said, adding that Davipharm is one of the companies in Việt Nam that has met the EU-GMP standards in providing high-quality medicines in 12 different treatment areas not only for Vietnamese patients, but also for export.

With its impressive growth, Adamed recognises Việt Nam’s great potential for investment, particularly with strong support from the Vietnamese Government, government agencies and local authorities.

Therefore, it intends to expand its investment in the Southeast Asian nation and hopes to continue receiving support from the Vietnamese Government, she said.

Adamed pledges to produce high-quality pharmaceuticals to not only support economic development but also to serve public health care.

It will also actively participate in meaningful social activities and hope to change perceptions about made-in-Việt Nam products, including medicines, she added.

At his meeting with the Vietnamese Prime Minister, Michal Fijol, Acting President of the Management Board of LOT Polish Airlines, stated that LOT is one of the oldest airlines in the world and the 18th largest airline in Europe.

As of August 2024, it had operated a fleet of 80 aircraft, serving 105 domestic and international destinations across Europe, Asia and North America.

Congratulating Việt Nam on its significant achievements in economic development in general and in the aviation industry in particular, he affirmed the great potential for growth in Việt Nam's aviation sector, including transportation for business travelers and tourists and cargo transport.

In 2010, LOT launched a new flight route from Warsaw to Hà Nội, initially achieving significant success.

However, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, this route has been temporarily suspended since 2020.

Currently, airline is paying attention to restoring its business relations with Việt Nam, specifically aiming to resume the Warsaw-Hà Nội route, he said, adding that it expects to continue expanding its aviation business activities in Việt Nam, including passenger transport, tourism, cargo, infrastructure development, and airport operations.

The carrier is also operating charter flights between Warsaw and Phú Quốc and already brought 15,000 Polish tourists to Việt Nam in 2024.

Praising LOT's successful business operations despite global uncertainties, Chính appreciated its cooperation with the Vietnam Airlines in passenger and cargo transportation services.

Emphasising that aviation plays a crucial role in connectivity, integration, and promoting cultural and people-to-people exchanges, he highlighted that Việt Nam has numerous advantages for the growth of this sector, providing a solid foundation for further promoting economic, investment and trade cooperation between the two business communities, including aviation enterprises.

He acknowledged LOT's proposals regarding the resumption of operations in the Vietnamese market, affirming that there are no obstacles to this, as Việt Nam is expanding airports such as Tân Sơn Nhất, Phú Quốc and Nha Trang.

The leader also confirmed that he will instruct relevant Vietnamese agencies to address these proposals in accordance with regulations.

He urged the Polish airline to take the lead in reopening flights to Vietnam and continue collaborating with the Vietnam Airlines to operate routes to the Southeast Asian nation, including charter flights, helping bring tourists to famous destinations such as Hà Nội, HCM City, Nha Trang, Hạ Long, Phú Quốc as well as other countries in the region under the "one route, many destinations" model.

The Government is committed to always creating favourable conditions, in accordance with legal regulations, for LOT in particular and Polish investors in general, to invest and do business effectively and sustainably in Việt Nam, Chính pledged. — VNS