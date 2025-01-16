Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

State leader pays pre-Tết visit to An Giang province

January 16, 2025 - 19:37
A report by the provincial Party Committee showed that in 2024, An Giang completed and surpassed 13 out of 15 targets set by the provincial People's Council, with gross regional domestic product (GRDP) growth estimated at 7.16 per cent and per capita income reaching VNĐ66.24 million.
State President Lương Cường visits the family of Võ Đại Nhân and Võ Thị Vân who are outstanding veteran revolutionaries in Long Xuyên City. VNA/VNS Photo

AN GIANG — State President Lương Cường visited the Mekong Delta province of An Giang on January 16 ahead of the Lunar New Year (Tết) festival, during which he reminded local authorities to continue to take practical actions to care for people during the country's biggest traditional festival.

Visiting residents of Mỹ Hòa Hưng Commune of Long Xuyên City, the State leader said that the festival is a chance for local authorities to show their sentiments and responsibilities to residents across the province.

He held that the comprehensive achievements that An Giang has gained so far laid a firm foundation for the province to better care for local residents during Tếtt and contribute to implementing social welfare policies of the Party and State.

A report by the provincial Party Committee showed that in 2024, An Giang completed and surpassed 13 out of 15 targets set by the provincial People's Council, with gross regional domestic product (GRDP) growth estimated at 7.16 per cent and per capita income reaching VNĐ66.24 million. Key sectors such as agriculture, trade, and tourism recorded strong growth, while social welfare was improved, and security, national defence, and border sovereignty were maintained.

Meanwhile, An Giang has shown strong performance in Party building and rectification as well as streamlining the political system's organisational apparatus.

Regarding future tasks, President Cường asked An Giang to continue to effectively implement the central administration's policies in line with its specific conditions.

Highlighting the great development potential of An Giang, he hoped the province will strive to complete all tasks set for 2025, making more contributions to the overall growth of the Mekong Delta region and the whole country.

On this occasion, the State President presented Tết gifts to policy beneficiary families and poor households in An Giang.

Earlier, President Cường offered incense in tribute to President Tôn Đức Thắng at the memorial site for the late leader at Ông Hổ Islet in Mỹ Hòa Hưng Commune, and planted a tree at the site.

The same day, President Cường and his entourage visited the family of Võ Đại Nhân and Võ Thị Vân who are outstanding veteran revolutionaries in Long Xuyên City. The President extended New Year greetings to them and expressed gratitude for their contributions to the nation’s liberation and development cause.

The delegation also visited the family of wounded veteran Bùi Văn Huân, former member of the Party Central Committee and former Vice Chairman of the General Department of Politics of the Việt Nam People's Army. VNS

Related Stories

Politics & Law

State leader meets voters in Thanh Hoá

President Cường noted that Việt Nam's economy is projected to grow by over 7 per cent in 2024, surpassing the goal set by the NA, with all 15 targets reached and surpassed and all major balances ensured.

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

State President pays pre-Tet visit to Military Region 9

With 2025 poised to be a pivotal year marked by major political events, the President called on the Party Committee and High Command of Military Region 9 to further improve their situation awareness, swiftly identify and address emerging issues, and ensure readiness in all scenarios to avoid being caught off guard.
Politics & Law

Deputy PM urges Bến Tre to promote Đồng Khởi Mới emulation movement

Although Bến Tre Province still faces many difficulties and obstacles, thanks to strong political determination and harnessing the spirit of its 1960 Đồng Khởi (General Uprising), the province is changing day by day, demonstrating its aspiration to rise up and stand shoulder to shoulder with other provinces in the region and the whole country, Deputy Prime Minister Lê Thành Long said at a meeting held on Wednesday (January 15).
Politics & Law

Programme brings Tết atmosphere to Vietnamese peacekeepers

The online event served to boost the morale of the peacekeepers who are celebrating Tết far from home, while highlighting Việt Nam's growing proactiveness in preparing peacekeeping forces, ready to deploy for missions, both from the Ministry of National Defence and the Ministry of Public Security.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom