State leader pays pre-Tết visit to An Giang province

AN GIANG — State President Lương Cường visited the Mekong Delta province of An Giang on January 16 ahead of the Lunar New Year (Tết) festival, during which he reminded local authorities to continue to take practical actions to care for people during the country's biggest traditional festival.

Visiting residents of Mỹ Hòa Hưng Commune of Long Xuyên City, the State leader said that the festival is a chance for local authorities to show their sentiments and responsibilities to residents across the province.

He held that the comprehensive achievements that An Giang has gained so far laid a firm foundation for the province to better care for local residents during Tếtt and contribute to implementing social welfare policies of the Party and State.

A report by the provincial Party Committee showed that in 2024, An Giang completed and surpassed 13 out of 15 targets set by the provincial People's Council, with gross regional domestic product (GRDP) growth estimated at 7.16 per cent and per capita income reaching VNĐ66.24 million. Key sectors such as agriculture, trade, and tourism recorded strong growth, while social welfare was improved, and security, national defence, and border sovereignty were maintained.

Meanwhile, An Giang has shown strong performance in Party building and rectification as well as streamlining the political system's organisational apparatus.

Regarding future tasks, President Cường asked An Giang to continue to effectively implement the central administration's policies in line with its specific conditions.

Highlighting the great development potential of An Giang, he hoped the province will strive to complete all tasks set for 2025, making more contributions to the overall growth of the Mekong Delta region and the whole country.

On this occasion, the State President presented Tết gifts to policy beneficiary families and poor households in An Giang.

Earlier, President Cường offered incense in tribute to President Tôn Đức Thắng at the memorial site for the late leader at Ông Hổ Islet in Mỹ Hòa Hưng Commune, and planted a tree at the site.

The same day, President Cường and his entourage visited the family of Võ Đại Nhân and Võ Thị Vân who are outstanding veteran revolutionaries in Long Xuyên City. The President extended New Year greetings to them and expressed gratitude for their contributions to the nation’s liberation and development cause.

The delegation also visited the family of wounded veteran Bùi Văn Huân, former member of the Party Central Committee and former Vice Chairman of the General Department of Politics of the Việt Nam People's Army. VNS