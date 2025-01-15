Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Việt Nam treasures traditional friendship with Hungary: diplomat

January 15, 2025 - 21:24
The Vietnamese Ambassador and the Vietnamese Embassy in Hungary have identified 2025 as a pivotal year for advancing the bilateral ties to new heights, with cooperation broadened across all sectors for the sake of their people and for peace, stability, and development in the region and the world.
Hungarian President Tamás Sulyok had talks with Vietnamese Ambassador to Hungary Bùi Lê Thái in Budapest on January 14. — VNA/VNS Photo

BUDAPEST — Việt Nam places great importance on and seeks to deepen its traditional friendship and comprehensive partnership with Hungary, Ambassador Bùi Lê Thái has told Hungarian President Tamás Sulyok during a meeting following the presentation of his credentials.

Receiving the Vietnamese diplomat on January 14 (local time), President Sulyok commended recent positive developments in the bilateral friendship and partnership.

He expressed confidence that the ambassador will excel in his tenure, contributing to elevating the ties across various fields, including politics-diplomacy, economic and trade, education-training, and people-to-people exchange.

Reflecting on key events since the relationship was upgraded to a comprehensive partnership during late Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng’s Hungary visit in 2018, Thái pledged to do his utmost to foster cooperation, making it match the potential and strengths of both countries.

The ambassador and the Vietnamese Embassy in Hungary have identified 2025 as a pivotal year for advancing the bilateral ties to new heights, with cooperation broadened across all sectors for the sake of their people and for peace, stability, and development in the region and the world.

Thái proposed his host and relevant Hungarian authorities prioritise implementing high-level agreements between the sides, particularly those reached during the official visit to Hungary by Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính in January last year. He also called for the early convening of the 10th session of the intergovernmental committee on Việt Nam-Hungary economic cooperation and the recognition of the Vietnamese expat community as Hungary's 14th ethnic minority, facilitating their comprehensive integration into local society.

The ambassador conveyed State President Lương Cường’s invitation to President Sulyok to visit Việt Nam at a convenient time. The Hungarian leader accepted the invitation and expressed his intent to arrange a visit soon. — VNS

