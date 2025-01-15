Russian PM concludes official visit to Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Vladimirovich Mishustin left Hà Nội on Wednesday afternoon, concluding his two-day official visit to Việt Nam.

The visit, made at the invitation of Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, took place at a time when the two countries are celebrating the 75th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations.

During his trip, PM Mishustin and the delegation of the Russian Government laid wreaths in tribute to late President Hồ Chí Minh at his mausoleum and fallen combatants at the Monument to War Heroes and Martyrs in Hà Nội.

Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and State President Lương Cường received; PM Chính hosted an official welcome ceremony for and held talks with; and National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn met with PM Mishustin.

At the meetings and talks, the Vietnamese leaders said that PM Mishustin's visit was very important, taking place at a time when the two countries are celebrating the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations. This is Mishustin's first visit to Việt Nam as PM of Russia, aiming to continue to realise the cooperation contents achieved by the two sides and propose major directions to promote the bilateral relations.

The leaders of the two countries briefed each other on their respective nation's situation and agreed on a number of major directions to further deepen the traditional friendship and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Việt Nam and Russia. In particular, the two sides agreed to continue to strengthen dialogue, consolidate political trust, promote contact and exchange delegations at all levels and across channels, creating a basis for the comprehensive development of bilateral cooperation, especially in the fields of economy-trade, investment, energy-oil and gas, education-training, culture, tourism, science-technology and local cooperation.

The two sides recorded positive growth in bilateral trade turnover in recent times, however, there is still much room for exploitation. They agreed to seek breakthrough solutions to raise two-way trade, including effectively taking advantage of the Free Trade Agreement between Việt Nam and the Eurasian Economic Union, of which Russia is a member; continue to research and create conditions for opening the door for each other's goods such as agricultural products, pharmaceuticals.

On this occasion, the two PMs signed a Joint Communiqué on the results of PM Mishustin's official visit to Việt Nam and witnessed the signing of a number of cooperation documents in the fields of science, information and communication, and culture. — VNS