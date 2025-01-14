PM Chính welcomes Russian counterpart on first official visit to Việt Nam, highlights long-standing ties

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Tuesday welcomed his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin on the latter’s first official visit to Việt Nam, expressing confidence that this trip will drive further the Việt Nam-Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The two countries are also celebrating the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic ties this year.

PM Mishustin said that Russia considers Việt Nam a key partner in the region and is eager to further enhance their mutually beneficial cooperation in all areas.

The visit is an important opportunity for the two governments to review their high-level agreements and implement specific measures to develop bilateral ties effectively and substantively in the future, he said.

Congratulating the Russian Federation on its achievements in socio-economic development under the leadership of President Putin and the Russian government, PM Chính said Việt Nam considers the traditional friendship and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Russia one of its top priorities.

Việt Nam consistently implements an independent, self-reliant foreign policy with diversification and multilateralism, he said, adding that Việt Nam hopes to work with Russia to promote security, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

The two sides agreed to increase dialogues, strengthen political trust and promote exchanges at all levels and channels to solidify the foundation for their comprehensive bilateral cooperation, especially in regard to trade, economy, investment, energy, oil and gas, education and training, culture, tourism and science and technology as well as cooperation at the local level.

The two leaders also acknowledged recent positive growth in bilateral trade, noting that much potential remains to be explored.

Breakthrough solutions are necessary to increase two-way trade value, including effectively using the Free Trade Agreement between Việt Nam and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), of which Russia is a member.

They also agreed to facilitate imports from each market’s goods to the other, such as agricultural products and pharmaceuticals.

PM Chính and his Russian counterpart both emphasised the important role of the Việt Nam-Russia inter-governmental committee for cooperation, recognising the positive contributions of the two countries’ ministries and sectors and calling for further cooperation through bilateral agreements.

PM Mishustin acknowledged the scientific research cooperation between Việt Nam and Russia in the past few years, emphasising Russia’s willingness to help build Việt Nam’s nuclear power industry with its extensive experience in the field. He also proposed promoting cooperation in healthcare, labour and pharmaceuticals.

Việt Nam and Russia also expect to further enhance collaboration in education, especially through scholarship programmes and the Russian-Vietnamese Consortium of Technical Universities, in addition to people-to-people exchanges, tourism and transportation connectivity.

The two leaders also discussed international and regional issues of mutual concern, confirming commitments to continue coordination and support in multilateral forums.

PM Chính requested that Russia support efforts to ensure the security, safety and freedom of navigation and aviation in the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea), resolving disputes through peaceful means based on international laws and the United Nations Charter, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Following their talks, the Vietnamese and Russian PMs signed a joint communiqué and witnessed the signing ceremony of several bilateral agreements in science, communications, culture and other fields.

Later the same day, the Russian PM also met Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn.

In the meeting with the Vietnamese Party chief, PM Mishustin said Russia greatly values Việt Nam’s efforts in promoting bilateral cooperation, which has helped the two countries achieve significant accomplishments in all aspects.

Acknowledging the long-standing ties between the two countries, Party General Secretary Lâm said Việt Nam always remembers Russia’s support during its fight for independence and considers Russia a key partner in its foreign policy.

At the meeting with the Vietnamese top legislator, PM Mishustin also noted the progress on political and diplomatic relations between the two countries, which included inter-parliamentary cooperation.

NA Chairman Mẫn said the Vietnamese NA has developed and is actively implementing an action plan to carry out the cooperation agreement signed with the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation.

This year, Việt Nam will welcome the Chair of the Russian State Duma for an official visit to co-chair the fourth session of their Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Committee. — VNS