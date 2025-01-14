China places great importance on relationship with Việt Nam: Chinese FM

BEIJING — China attaches great importance to its relationship with Việt Nam and is ready to work with the country to maintain high-level exchanges, strengthen political trust, promote substantial cooperation, and solidify the foundation of public support in the bilateral relationship, said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Wang, who is member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, made the remarks during his reception for Vietnamese Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Minh Vũ in Beijing on January 14, which saw both sides expressing their delight at the positive growth of the Việt Nam-China relations in the past year.

They agreed to continue closely coordinating to advance bilateral ties in line with the “six major orientations” set by the two countries' high-ranking leaders, as well as with the specific results from the 16th meeting of the Việt Nam-China Steering Committee for Bilateral Cooperation held in December 2024.

For his part, Vũ stressed that Việt Nam values China as the first country to recognise and establish diplomatic relations with Việt Nam 75 years ago. He noted that Việt Nam always cherishes China's significant support during various periods and regards the development of the bilateral relationship as a strategic choice and a top priority in its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralism, and diversification.

Looking ahead, the deputy FM suggested both sides further strengthen strategic exchanges and political trust through all-level exchanges, enhance the connectivity of their economies, and improve the quality and efficiency of cooperation. He highlighted the importance of focusing on major, symbolic projects that match the level of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and the Việt Nam – China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, particularly the implementation of three key railway routes connecting the two countries. He also urged efforts to commence the Lào Cai - Hà Nội - Hải Phòng railway line in 2025.

On maritime issues, Vũ recommended that both countries continue to implement high-level agreements and common perceptions, respecting each other’s legitimate rights and interests in accordance with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). He called for the resolution of issues related to fishermen and fishing vessels in a manner that aligns with the countries’ friendship and for preserving peace and stability while appropriately addressing the East Sea (known internationally as the South China Sea) issue amid the current complex situation.

The Chinese FM lauded the countries’ recent strategic consultation at the permanent deputy foreign ministerial level, considering it a significant step forward in bilateral trust and cooperation.

Earlier, on January 13, under an agreement between the two foreign ministries, their first-ever strategic consultation at the permanent deputy foreign ministerial level took place, chaired by Vũ and his Chinese counterpart Ma Zhaoxu.

During the consultation, both sides reaffirmed the importance of maintaining dialogue mechanisms, deepening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the Việt Nam – China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, and implementing the common perceptions agreed by the two countries’ high-ranking leaders. They also discussed bilateral relations, cooperation in multilateral forums, regional and international issues of mutual interest, and joint efforts to promote peace, stability, and prosperity in the region. — VNA/VNS