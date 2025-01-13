PM seeks stronger labour, education cooperation with Finland

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính received Arto Olavi Satonen, Minister for Employment from the Finnish Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment, in Hà Nội on January 13, believing that his visit would further bolster the traditional friendship and all-around cooperation between the two countries, especially in labour and employment.

The PM welcomed the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding on labour cooperation between the Vietnamese Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) and the Finnish Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment, which was complemented by the successful Việt Nam-Finland Labour Cooperation Forum.

Việt Nam always values and advocates for further promoting and deepening the bilateral traditional friendship and multi-faceted cooperation, he said.

Acknowledging strides in bilateral economic, trade and investment collaboration, both sides agreed that it has not yet reached its full potential. Labour cooperation is identified as an area with ample room for further collaboration, where both countries can complement each other's strengths.

Looking to the future, the PM proposed continuing to explore the establishment of new mechanisms to step up cooperation in sci-tech, innovation, and vocational education, while also venturing into such new and promising fields as green transition, digital transformation, renewable energy, green economy and circular economy.

The focus will be on harnessing technology transfer, building tech infrastructure, and upskilling for high-tech industries to keep pace with the evolving job market.

With Việt Nam's vibrant and expanding workforce of over 52 million, the PM encouraged Finland to keep the scholarship doors wide open for Vietnamese students.

The two ministries should agree on methods to effectively realise the newly-signed MoU, connect businesses from both countries and facilitate the mobility of Vietnamese workers to Finland, he said, noting Finland should inform workers about their rights and obligations, while Việt Nam should equip its workforce with the necessary skills, legal understanding, and cultural awareness.

He also called for more high-level exchanges to cement political trust, pushing both countries to leverage the EU-Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and EU-Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) to lift trade and investment, aiming to match the true potential of their economies. Cultural and tourism cooperation was also highlighted as a priority.

With the Helsinki Mayor present, the PM floated ideas of city-to-city partnerships, particularly spotlighting Hanoi, and hoped for continued Finnish support for the Vietnamese community in the country.

Minister Satonen, in turn, described Việt Nam as an important partner of Finland in the region, commending the positive contributions of the 50,000 Vietnamese people living, studying and working in Finland.

He marveled at Việt Nam's development since his last visit in 2009 and agreed with the PM’s proposals for cooperation, saying that Finland wishes to further deepen collaboration with Việt Nam, especially in education, labour, and cultural exchange.

Helsinki is ready to welcome Vietnamese workers, professionals and students, eager to share its know-how and collaborate with Hà Nội to make it an innovative city and attract more global investment, its mayor said. — VNS