PM chairs 10th meeting on Government restructuring

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính chaired the 10th meeting of the Government Steering Committee tasked with reviewing the implementation of the 12th Party Central Committee’s Resolution on continued reform and reorganisation of the political system to ensure it is streamlined, effective and efficient, in Hà Nội on Monday.

The proposed restructuring, excluding the Ministry of Public Security and the Ministry of National Defence, envisions a leaner Government structure comprising 22 ministries and agencies. This includes 17 ministries and ministry-level agencies, along with five other bodies under the Government. It plans to cut through the red tape by dissolving 13 general departments, 519 departments, 219 divisions, 3,303 sub-departments, and 203 public service units, leading to a workforce reduction of around 20 per cent.

PM Chính, who is also the committee’s head, praised its standing agency, members, various ministries and agencies for incorporating the directives of the Politburo and the Central Steering Committee into the reform plan, which has not only garnered high consensus but also adhered to the principle of retaining core functions and responsibilities while streamlining operations for optimal performance. The plan also aligns organisational streamlining with workforce reductions, and aims to improve the quality of officials, civil servants, and public employees.

He urged continued review and reports to be forwarded to relevant authorities, ensuring that the reoganisation aligns with the conclusions, policies and directions of the Party Central Committee, the Politburo, the Central Steering Committee, and the Government Steering Committee.

Concerning the inspectorate sector, PM Chính stressed the urgency of reviewing and finalising proposals for submission to the Politburo and the Central Steering Committee. These proposals should avoid overlap, eliminate redundancies, yet uphold the integrity and independence of public duties, all while solidifying the Party's leadership.

Highlighting the importance of supportive policies for officials, civil servants, and public employees, the Government leader stressed that this would help maintain unity within agencies and attract top talents who are capable, competent and reputable. — VNS