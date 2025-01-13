Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Vietnamese Party, State treasure ties with Mongolia: State President

January 13, 2025 - 11:06
President Lương Cường expressed Việt Nam's enduring gratitude for Mongolia’s support during the national struggle for independence in the past as well as the development efforts nowadays, noting Mongolia’s recognition of Việt Nam as its “third neighbour” and primary partner in Southeast Asia.
State President Lương Cường (right) and Chairman of the Presidential Office of Mongolia Gombojav Zandanshatar. — VNA/VNS Photo Lâm Khánh

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese Party and State have consistently treasured and wished to enhance the traditional friendship with Mongolia across areas, meeting the interests and aspiration of the two countries' people and contributing to maintaining peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and the world, State President Lương Cường said on January 13.

Hosting a reception for visiting Chairman of the Presidential Office of Mongolia Gombojav Zandanshatar in Hà Nội, the Vietnamese leader congratulated the East Asian country on its achievements over the recent past, with improved local livelihoods and increasing position and prestige in the international arena that have contributed to concretising its “Vision-2050” and the “New Recovery Policy”.

President Cường expressed Việt Nam's enduring gratitude for Mongolia’s support during the national struggle for independence in the past as well as the development efforts nowadays, noting Mongolia’s recognition of Việt Nam as its “third neighbour” and primary partner in Southeast Asia.

He welcomed the signing of a cooperation agreement between the two Presidential Offices, describing this as a significant move to foster their close collaboration as well as the comprehensive partnership between the two countries in the coming time.

The two sides should bring the signed documents into full play, particularly those on economy, trade, investment, security, defence, education, and cooperation at local level, he said, suggesting them continue support for each other at international forums.

The President took the occasion to ask the Mongolian side to continue creating favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community, helping them better integrate into the host nation and promote their role in bridging the two countries’ friendship. Given the sound bilateral ties, the Vietnamese Party, State, and people stand ready to share experience with Mongolia in the areas that Việt Nam boast strengths and the latter have demand.

Gombojav Zandanshatar, for his part, congratulated Việt Nam on the success it has carved out over the past four decades of Đổi mới (renewal) and expressed his hope that Việt Nam will achieve its goal of becoming a high-income developed nation soon.

He said he hopes that the two countries, building upon their 70-year relationship, will maintain the exchange of delegations at all levels to improve political trust while bolstering collaboration across all areas such as economy, trade, investment, security and defence that are in line with their people’s interests. — VNS

